Special-teams disasters end Packers' season in playoff loss to 49ers

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers saved their worst performance of the season for the worst possible time — the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

Well, check that. They were still worse in their season-opening embarrassment against the New Orleans Saints four months ago. But then, they had 16 more games in front of them, and did some pretty amazing things during those games. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was able to dismiss that performance as an outlier, and he was proven right.

But on Saturday night, an offense led by the presumptive four-time NFL MVP did very little right after its opening drive; a special-teams group that did so many things wrong all year long continued to do so — with disastrous results, including a field-goal attempt blocked by the 49ers' Jimmie Ward, a Racine native; and a defense that had kept the Packers in the game for virtually the entire night finally buckled with the game on the line.

The result was a season-ending 13-10 loss to the visiting San Francisco 49ers at chilly, snowy Lambeau Field, as the 49ers advanced to next weekend’s NFC Championship Game on veteran kicker Robbie Gould’s 45-yard field goal as time expired.

The 49ers will face the winner of Sunday’s other NFC Divisional matchup, between the Los Angeles Rams and the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Packers, meanwhile, prematurely embark on an offseason of uncertainty, one where they are uncertain of Rodgers’ future, bereft of salary-cap space and have to be wondering how on earth they let yet another impressive regular season go to waste.

Rodgers throws zero TD passes

Rodgers, on the cusp of winning back-to-back regular-season NFL MVP awards, completed 20 of 29 passes for 225 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions (91.9 rating) while absorbing five sacks behind a makeshift offensive line.

That stat line belied a performance in which Rodgers never seemed to get into a rhythm, struggled to find anyone other than star wide receiver Davante Adams (nine catches, 90 yards) or running back Aaron Jones (nine receptions, 129 yards) and couldn’t conjure up anything resembling the magic he’d repeatedly delivered in regular-season play.

As a result, the Packers’ postseason record with Rodgers at quarterback fell to 11-10, and Rodgers’ Super Bowl-less streak reached 11 years since leading the 2010 team to the NFL title in Super Bowl XLV in his third year as the starter.

Whether Rodgers returns for an 18th season in Green Bay and a 15th as the starting quarterback is unclear. He has one year left on his contract but given his offseason of discontent a year ago, even his recent nostalgic, Zen-like comments about wanting to appreciate the good ol’ days while he’s still in them offer little clarity of what will come next for him.

In the short term, he’ll surely lament the missed opportunities and a second straight postseason of wasting the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.

Bojorquez's punt blocked

The game had turned with the Packers leading, 10-3, but following yet another fruitless offensive possession when the Packers’ punt team allowed 49ers defensive lineman Jordan Willis to burst through the line and block punter Corey Bojorquez’s punt. The ball caromed high into the air, and while the Packers’ special teamers searched the snowy sky for the ball, the 49ers' Talanoa Hufanga scooped it up and ran it in from 6 yards out to tie the game at 10-10 with 4 minutes, 41 seconds to play.

Rodgers and the offense started their ensuing possession at their own 29-yard line, and Rodgers was promptly flushed from the pocket and had to throw the ball into the 49ers’ bench. Left guard Jon Runyan was flagged for being illegally downfield on the play as well.

The Packers’ next three offensive plays were a 4-yard completion to Adams, an incomplete pass to Randall Cobb that was nearly intercepted by the 49ers’ K’Waun Williams, and a up-for-grabs deep ball to Adams into double coverage that was more of a prayer or "maybe the officials will call pass interference" attempt than a throw with a realistic chance of being completed. While Bojorquez uncorked a clutch 57-yard punt, the 49ers had 3:20 to drive for the game-winning kick — and did.

The drive started with a 12-yard Jimmy Garoppolo-to-George Kittle slant and included a 14-yard completion to Deebo Samuel across the middle. But the play that likely sealed the Packers’ fate came on third-and-7 from the Green Bay 38-yard line with 1:03 to go.

Had the Packers managed a stop there, the game almost certainly heads to overtime, as it’s hard to imagine 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan even attempting a 56-yard field goal in the snow and with a wind-chill of 0 degrees. Perhaps unwilling to put the game in Garoppolo’s hands after several near-miss interceptions, Shanahan put it on Samuel, who delivered by breaking tackles for a 9-yard run.

Three plays later, Gould trotted out, coolly drilled the kick and ended the Packers’ all-in season well short of their goal.

Dream start followed by nightmare

And it all happened after the Packers got off to exactly the kind of start they knew they needed.

Having talked all week about the importance of starting fast, the Packers did just that after the 49ers won the opening coin toss and elected to defer. From a 14-yard Rodgers-to-Adams strike on a slant on their second play from scrimmage, to Jones gaining 19 yards on a swing pass to the right flat, to Adams following up with 10- and 11-yard catches, the Packers marched easily down the field to set up A.J. Dillon’s bulldozing 6-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead.

The 49ers responded by going three-and-out on their first series, going backwards first with a penalty and then with a 9-yard sack of Garoppolo by Packers pass rusher Za’Darius Smith, playing in his first game since the Sept. 12 regular-season opener because of a back injury that cost him the remaining 16 regular-season games.

That might’ve set the stage for a blowout — or at least the kind of fast out-of-the-gates burst that the Packers put together in their Week 3 meeting with the 49ers, when they got out to a 17-0 lead. Rodgers and the offense were again on the move after Jones had a 14-yard run and a 9-yard catch on successive plays.

But on first-and-10 from San Francisco’s 42, veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis fumbled — his first lost fumble since 2013 — to extinguish the Packers’ scoring threat and eviscerate any momentum they had built.

Green Bay’s defense made sure the turnover didn’t lead to points; in fact, it didn’t even lead to positive yardage. On the ensuing drive, and on the two drives after that, the 49ers went three-and-out. It was so bad for Garoppolo and the San Francisco offense that with 6:41 left in the first half, the 49ers were in the red offensively with minus-10 net yards.

Garoppolo finally got something going at that point, hitting Kittle for a 15-yard gain to ignite a drive that eventually reached the Packers’ 9-yard line. But on first and goal from there, Garoppolo avoided Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark’s pressure not once but twice, only to throw an interception into the waiting arms of safety Adrian Amos at the goal-line pylon.

Yet again, the Packers offense failed to take advantage of a scoring opportunity just before halftime, as the 49ers busted a coverage on Jones out of the backfield and watched him get behind their defense for a 75-yard catch-and-run after being left wide open along the Packers’ sideline. The Packers were facing third-and-3 from their own 11-yard line on the play, and Jones caught the ball at the Green Bay 46 — had Rodgers been able to lead him with the throw, Jones might have scored — but was tackled at the San Francisco 14.

Rodgers was sacked on the very next play, and the Packers chose to run down the clock to attempt a 39-yard field goal on the final play of the half. That kick, though, was blocked by Ward -- who attended high school in Alabama and played his college ball at Northern Illinois -- sending the game into halftime with the Packers up just 7-0.

Samuel, the 49ers’ do-everything receiver/running back, returned the second-half kickoff 45 yards to get the 49ers into scoring position almost immediately, but again, the 49ers couldn’t get to the end zone against the Packers defense. They did reach the Green Bay 6-yard line on an Elijah Mitchell run, but Mitchell was flagged for a 15-yard personal foul for a facemask on Packers cornerback Eric Stokes, and the 49ers added an illegal formation penalty for good measure.

All of which set the stage for the 49ers’ dramatic fourth-quarter comeback and yet another Packers postseason disappointment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0