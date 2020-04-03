Special session will not be held tomorrow; Republican leaders refuse Evers' request

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers called the state Legislature to meet in special session on Saturday to take up changes to the spring election, scheduled for Tuesday.

However, that won’t be happening.

“We’re not getting better tomorrow,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told The Journal Times Friday afternoon.

Ignored calls for the special session

In an announcement published just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, Evers said he “is urging the Legislature to take up legislation allowing an all-mail election, to send a ballot to every registered voter who has not already requested one by May 19, and to extend the time for those ballots to be received to May 26.”

Evers, a Democrat, has previously said he likes the idea of “an all-mail election,” but does not want to make such an order unilaterally.