Special session will not be held tomorrow; Republican leaders refuse Evers' request

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers called the state Legislature to meet in special session on Saturday to take up changes to the spring election, scheduled for Tuesday.
However, that won’t be happening.
“We’re not getting better tomorrow,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told The Journal Times Friday afternoon.
Ignored calls for the special session
In an announcement published just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, Evers said he “is urging the Legislature to take up legislation allowing an all-mail election, to send a ballot to every registered voter who has not already requested one by May 19, and to extend the time for those ballots to be received to May 26.”
Evers, a Democrat, has previously said he likes the idea of “an all-mail election,” but does not want to make such an order unilaterally.
“I can’t move or change this election on my own. My hands are tied,” he said during a virtual press conference Friday. “Here’s the bottom line, folks: if, as elected officials, we’re going to expect the people of our state to make sacrifices to keep all of us safe, then, by golly, we better be willing do our part, too. So, today I announced that I am calling the Legislature into a special session to do its part — just as all of us are — to help keep our neighbors, our families and our communities safe.”
Hours later, Republican leaders responded by questioning whether Evers’ concerns were “legitimate” and saying they will not entertain the request to change the election because “in elections during uncertain times, it’s important that no one questions the process,” Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said in a joint statement Friday afternoon.
“If the governor had legitimate concerns, we could have come to a bipartisan solution weeks ago. This discussion would have happened long before today. The only bipartisan discussion we’ve had was to ensure the election would continue safely and to maximize the opportunity to vote absentee,” the joint statement said, before describing the governor’s leadership as “feckless” and saying that “There’s no question that an election is just as important as getting take-out food. Our Republic must continue to function, and the many local government positions on the ballot must be filled so that municipalities can swiftly respond to the crisis at hand.”
Vos, during his phone call with The Journal Times, pointed to how difficult it would be to coordinate both a special session of the Legislature in 24 hours and the challenge of setting up an entire election by mail-in vote under such a time constraint.
“It took years for Washington state to figure out how to do that safely,” Vos said, referring to how Washington is one of a handful of states that already does its elections by mail-in only.
Vos said he plans to vote in-person on Tuesday. Evers said he voted absentee, breaking a 40-plus year streak of always voting in person with his wife.
Results to be delayed
A federal judge on Friday ordered that Wisconsin officials should withhold reporting any results from Tuesday’s election until extended absentee balloting is completed on April 13.
Normally, the results of an election (like the one scheduled for April 7) are reported the night of the election or the following day.
This is subject to change as municipal clerks get updates from state leaders, and will be pushed back if the Legislature allows the election to be extended into May.
Legislating during a crisis
Evers has not always seen eye to eye with Vos and Fitzgerald over the past weeks regarding pandemic response, although there have been times of agreement — neither Vos nor Fitzgerald disagreed with the governor’s Safer at Home order, although Vos said he had wished the governor had consulted with Republican leaders first.
Vos and Fitzgerald have criticized Evers for having “flip-flopped” on the election.
When the idea of postponing the election was first floated, Evers said he did not want to do that for the same reasons the Republican leaders have said: The integrity of the election.
But Evers says “now is the time” because of how the COVID-19 pandemic has spread. Fitzgerald and Vos don’t feel the situation is that dire.
“We continue to support what Governor Evers has supported for weeks: the election should continue as planned on Tuesday,” they said.
Shades of November
Evers’ request for a special session brings up memories of last November, when Fitzgerald gaveled out a special session on gun legislation immediately after it began. When Evers was asked “Why do you think this time will be different?” by a reporter on Friday, Evers replied: “This is different. We have a surge going on. The virus sets the timetable, not me and not Robin Vos and not Scott Fitzgerald ... the time is now.”
When asked why the move was being made now and not weeks ago, around the time that Ohio’s governor delayed that state’s election hours before its Election Day in mid-March, Evers’ chief legal counsel Ryan Nilsestuen said that the main thing that changed was the reduced number of polling places. With municipal clerks understaffed in terms of poll workers, fewer polling places are expected to be available on Tuesday throughout the state, and thus more people would need to congregate in a smaller area, making social distancing almost impossible to follow.
Plans for Election Day
The Village of Mount Pleasant has reduced its seven polling locations down to two, with voters from 19 wards casting ballots at Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive. The City of Burlington has also reduced its polling locations to just one on Tuesday at the Department of Public Works, 2200 S. Pine St.
The City of Milwaukee normally has around 180 voting sites, but fewer than a dozen are expected to be open Tuesday. And the City of Waukesha went from 13 polling places down to only one.
Polling places have been forced to close mainly due to a lack of staffing; the majority of poll workers are older and thus more susceptible to complications and death from COVID-19. Earlier this week, Evers said he would deploy the National Guard to work at polling places on Election Day, but it’s unclear how many more locations will be able to stay open even with that extra staffing.
In response to the ruling by U.S. Judge William Conley, the City of Racine has updated its guidelines for how voters can cast their ballots safely next week.
Racine will still have its usual 14 polling locations on Election Day, but those locations will implement curbside voting.
“With guidance from our Director of Public Health (Dottie-Kay Bowersox), we have put together a plan for Election Day that will allow voters to vote curbside, from their cars, so that we are able to maximize social distancing and help prevent community spread of COVID-19 on Election Day,” said Racine City Clerk Tara Coolidge.
City staff and poll workers will direct traffic, ask if they are registered to vote, check photo ID, then will give and receive the voter’s ballot. Coolidge asked that voters, if possible, bring a hard surface to write on in their cars, like a clipboard or folder, so that they can easily fill out their ballot in their vehicles.
Maps of the traffic patterns at the city’s polling locations and other COVID-19 updates are available at racinecoronavirus.org.
A wider look
Wisconsin is the only state with an April election with in-person balloting still planned.
In Conley’s order, he gave voters one extra day to apply for absentee ballots. He gave voters until 5 p.m. Friday. But that deadline has passed. But he did extend the deadline of when ballots can be turned into the clerk’s office. The deadline had been Tuesday. But it was moved to April 13, one week later than normal. But in his order, Conley noted that going forward with in-person voting may be “ill-advised” because of coronavirus.
Republican leaders have not been fans of the idea of extending the election and doing away with in-person balloting, with one of the primary reasons being it makes voter fraud easier to commit and that it would be incredibly expensive to send ballots to every registered voter.
Although there was a concern that sending a ballot to every voter could lead to some voters receiving two ballots, if they had requested one the normal way already, Evers said his proposal would only send ballots to registered voters who had not requested a ballot already.
Evers’ request to the Legislature also includes that absentee voters do not have to be witnessed.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason, a Democrat and former state representative, last week called for Wisconsin’s election to become all-mail.
“This is an unprecedented time in our nation’s history and conducting an election in the midst of a pandemic is extremely difficult,” Mason stated in a press release.
