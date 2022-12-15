Special Burlington meeting to decide future of quarry project is today

BURLINGTON — A plan to transform an old family farm into a quarry for sand and gravel is moving forward at City Hall despite opposition from neighbors.
The Burlington City Council has called a special meeting Thursday to consider a McHenry Street proposal that has neighbors worried about years of noise and dust.
Meeting today
The Burlington City Council is scheduled to consider the quarry proposal during a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St. The meeting is open to the public.
Members of the Burlington Plan Commission threw their support behind Reesman Co.’s plan Tuesday after hearing more concern from the surrounding area.
Thomas Brunner, a resident on nearby Gardner Avenue, said he worries about unhealthy levels of quarry dust circulating in the neighborhood, including for students at nearby Waller Elementary School.
Brunner held up a photo of a Racine neighborhood where, he said, a quarry operation has left nearby streets “caked” with dust.
“The dust is there, and it’s always there,” he told commissioners. “This is what the streets of Burlington are going to look at.”
The city is considering a request from Reesman Co. for rezoning and a permit for a 75-acre farm at 808-892 McHenry St., located at the northeast corner of the Highway 11 bypass and Highway P.
The property has a large hill that Reesman wants to spend 10 to 12 years excavating for sand and gravel to be used as raw material in road construction and other industry. Company officials say the quarry would produce 200,000 tons of sand and gravel annually.
As the quarry work progresses and the ground is leveled, Reesman would redevelop the site for expansion of the nearby Burlington Industrial Park.
Located at 808 and 892 McHenry St. in Burlington, the old Sullivan farm is shown bottom left in this aerial photo, with trees colored darker above and to the right, plus the Burlington Industrial Park upper right.
Via Google Maps
Proponents say the project would result in business growth and tax base expansion for Burlington.
Neighboring businesses have
joined homeowners in opposing the quarry idea, although some businesses have withdrawn their objections after meeting privately with Reesman executives.
One nearby resident said he has a son with health issues that could be aggravated by the Reesman project.
A geologist from Reesman, Mark Krumenacher, told the Plan Commission that concerns about dust are being exaggerated. Krumenacher said more dust is generated by other nearby businesses, not to mention highway traffic and even baseball fields at schools.
Of Reesman’s proposed gravel pit, the geologist said, “The dust that does get kicked up won’t go very far.”
Plan Commission member Art Gardner responded by saying that Reesman was using a tactic designed to deflect questions about the company’s proposal by pointing fingers at others.
“It sounds like ‘what about-ism,’” Gardner said.
Gardner also questioned who would take responsibility if the quarry creates environmental problems on Burlington’s south side.
Company chairman J.R. Reesman assured commissioners that the city permit, as drafted, requires the company to comply with strict controls, and the permit would be reviewed every two years.
Buffers around the proposed gravel pit have been adjusted to address
concerns raised by neighboring businesses, Reesman said, adding that the resulting industrial park expansion will benefit the community.
“I know we don’t like the extraction,” he said of the quarry activity. “But there’s something good behind it.”
A similar proposal from Reesman for the same McHenry Street property was
rejected by the city in 1990 after environmentalists objected to bulldozing the agricultural site. Some of those environmentalists have since died or moved out of the area.
The Plan Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend approval of Reesman’s request for rezoning and a permit.
The recommendations go to the City Council at its special meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at the Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St. The meeting is open to the public, although the council also is scheduled to discuss the Reesman project in a closed-door executive session.
Alderman Bob Grandi, who serves on the Plan Commission, told his fellow commissioners he has been impressed by the Reesman Co.’s work in presenting the quarry proposal and in addressing questions and concerns.
“I’m happy,” Grandi added, “that this is a local company doing this.”
Counties most concerned about climate change in Wisconsin
Counties most concerned about climate change in Wisconsin
Nationally, 72% of Americans
believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Wisconsin using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Green Lake County
- Worried about global warming: 56.5%
--- 6.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 14,578 people
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Dodge County
- Worried about global warming: 56.5%
--- 6.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 69,593 people
Doc Searls // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Burnett County
- Worried about global warming: 56.6%
--- 6.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.8%
- Total population: 12,573 people
Dramsey57 // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Pepin County
- Worried about global warming: 56.7%
--- 6.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 5,745 people
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Washburn County
- Worried about global warming: 56.8%
--- 6.5% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
- Total population: 12,694 people
Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Jackson County
- Worried about global warming: 56.9%
--- 6.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 16,024 people
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Richland County
- Worried about global warming: 57.1%
--- 6.3% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%
- Total population: 13,676 people
Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Buffalo County
- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 5.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
- Total population: 10,444 people
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Clark County
- Worried about global warming: 57.6%
--- 5.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
- Total population: 24,391 people
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Price County
- Worried about global warming: 57.6%
--- 5.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 11,084 people
Billertl // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Grant County
- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 5.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
- Total population: 41,060 people
Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Vilas County
- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 5.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 18,168 people
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Manitowoc County
- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 5.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.6%
- Total population: 62,762 people
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Forest County
- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 5.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
- Total population: 7,197 people
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Fond du Lac County
- Worried about global warming: 57.8%
--- 5.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%
- Total population: 80,646 people
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Waukesha County
- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 5.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%
- Total population: 313,584 people
pasa47 // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Wood County
- Worried about global warming: 58.5%
--- 4.9% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
- Total population: 57,295 people
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Ozaukee County
- Worried about global warming: 58.6%
--- 4.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
- Total population: 69,533 people
James Meyer // Shutterstock
#32. Crawford County
- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 4.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
- Total population: 12,915 people
Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Brown County
- Worried about global warming: 58.9%
--- 4.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
- Total population: 198,839 people
Chris Rand//Wikicommons
#30. Winnebago County
- Worried about global warming: 58.9%
--- 4.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%
- Total population: 135,327 people
Creative Commons
#29. Oneida County
- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 4.3% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%
- Total population: 29,296 people
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Monroe County
- Worried about global warming: 59.2%
--- 4.1% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 34,128 people
Wineinger // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Jefferson County
- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 4.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 66,575 people
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Marathon County
- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 4.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%
- Total population: 104,285 people
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Pierce County
- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 4.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
- Total population: 33,224 people
Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Dunn County
- Worried about global warming: 59.7%
--- 3.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%
- Total population: 35,897 people
Emistuemke // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Iron County
- Worried about global warming: 59.8%
--- 3.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%
- Total population: 4,889 people
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Trempealeau County
- Worried about global warming: 59.8%
--- 3.5% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%
- Total population: 22,152 people
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Lafayette County
- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 3.5% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%
- Total population: 12,640 people
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons
#20. St. Croix County
- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 3.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 66,384 people
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Door County
- Worried about global warming: 60.0%
--- 3.3% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%
- Total population: 23,036 people
Wtimmers // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Green County
- Worried about global warming: 60.1%
--- 3.3% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 28,642 people
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Walworth County
- Worried about global warming: 60.2%
--- 3.2% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%
- Total population: 81,316 people
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia Commons
#16. La Crosse County
- Worried about global warming: 60.3%
--- 3.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 94,445 people
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Portage County
- Worried about global warming: 61.0%
--- 2.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 56,939 people
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Racine County
- Worried about global warming: 61.0%
--- 2.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%
- Total population: 150,012 people
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Douglas County
- Worried about global warming: 61.3%
--- 2.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 34,663 people
Nfarmakes // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Sawyer County
- Worried about global warming: 61.4%
--- 2.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%
- Total population: 13,197 people
Foreverwiser // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Sauk County
- Worried about global warming: 61.6%
--- 1.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
- Total population: 49,313 people
bogdanstepniak // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Vernon County
- Worried about global warming: 61.6%
--- 1.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 22,646 people
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Iowa County
- Worried about global warming: 61.7%
--- 1.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
- Total population: 18,202 people
Tgkrause // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Eau Claire County
- Worried about global warming: 61.8%
--- 1.5% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.7%
- Total population: 82,477 people
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Rock County
- Worried about global warming: 62.1%
--- 1.3% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
- Total population: 124,225 people
Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Kenosha County
- Worried about global warming: 62.8%
--- 0.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%
- Total population: 129,379 people
Keith Cooper // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Ashland County
- Worried about global warming: 64.7%
--- 1.4% higher than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%
- Total population: 12,148 people
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Bayfield County
- Worried about global warming: 65.1%
--- 1.7% higher than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%
- Total population: 12,392 people
Dls4832 // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Milwaukee County
- Worried about global warming: 65.6%
--- 2.3% higher than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%
- Total population: 721,876 people
compujeramey // Flickr
#2. Menominee County
- Worried about global warming: 70.3%
--- 6.9% higher than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.2%
- Total population: 3,068 people
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Dane County
- Worried about global warming: 72.8%
--- 9.4% higher than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.2%
- Total population: 425,840 people
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
