Special Burlington meeting to decide future of quarry project is today

BURLINGTON — A plan to transform an old family farm into a quarry for sand and gravel is moving forward at City Hall despite opposition from neighbors.

The Burlington City Council has called a special meeting Thursday to consider a McHenry Street proposal that has neighbors worried about years of noise and dust.

Meeting today The Burlington City Council is scheduled to consider the quarry proposal during a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St. The meeting is open to the public.

Members of the Burlington Plan Commission threw their support behind Reesman Co.’s plan Tuesday after hearing more concern from the surrounding area.

Thomas Brunner, a resident on nearby Gardner Avenue, said he worries about unhealthy levels of quarry dust circulating in the neighborhood, including for students at nearby Waller Elementary School.

Brunner held up a photo of a Racine neighborhood where, he said, a quarry operation has left nearby streets “caked” with dust.

“The dust is there, and it’s always there,” he told commissioners. “This is what the streets of Burlington are going to look at.”

The city is considering a request from Reesman Co. for rezoning and a permit for a 75-acre farm at 808-892 McHenry St., located at the northeast corner of the Highway 11 bypass and Highway P.

The property has a large hill that Reesman wants to spend 10 to 12 years excavating for sand and gravel to be used as raw material in road construction and other industry. Company officials say the quarry would produce 200,000 tons of sand and gravel annually.

As the quarry work progresses and the ground is leveled, Reesman would redevelop the site for expansion of the nearby Burlington Industrial Park.

Proponents say the project would result in business growth and tax base expansion for Burlington.

Neighboring businesses have joined homeowners in opposing the quarry idea, although some businesses have withdrawn their objections after meeting privately with Reesman executives.

One nearby resident said he has a son with health issues that could be aggravated by the Reesman project.

A geologist from Reesman, Mark Krumenacher, told the Plan Commission that concerns about dust are being exaggerated. Krumenacher said more dust is generated by other nearby businesses, not to mention highway traffic and even baseball fields at schools.

Of Reesman’s proposed gravel pit, the geologist said, “The dust that does get kicked up won’t go very far.”

Plan Commission member Art Gardner responded by saying that Reesman was using a tactic designed to deflect questions about the company’s proposal by pointing fingers at others.

“It sounds like ‘what about-ism,’” Gardner said.

Gardner also questioned who would take responsibility if the quarry creates environmental problems on Burlington’s south side.

Company chairman J.R. Reesman assured commissioners that the city permit, as drafted, requires the company to comply with strict controls, and the permit would be reviewed every two years.

Buffers around the proposed gravel pit have been adjusted to address concerns raised by neighboring businesses, Reesman said, adding that the resulting industrial park expansion will benefit the community.

“I know we don’t like the extraction,” he said of the quarry activity. “But there’s something good behind it.”

A similar proposal from Reesman for the same McHenry Street property was rejected by the city in 1990 after environmentalists objected to bulldozing the agricultural site. Some of those environmentalists have since died or moved out of the area.

The Plan Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend approval of Reesman’s request for rezoning and a permit.

The recommendations go to the City Council at its special meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at the Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St. The meeting is open to the public, although the council also is scheduled to discuss the Reesman project in a closed-door executive session.

Alderman Bob Grandi, who serves on the Plan Commission, told his fellow commissioners he has been impressed by the Reesman Co.’s work in presenting the quarry proposal and in addressing questions and concerns.

“I’m happy,” Grandi added, “that this is a local company doing this.”

Counties most concerned about climate change in Wisconsin Counties most concerned about climate change in Wisconsin #50. Green Lake County #49. Dodge County #48. Burnett County #47. Pepin County #46. Washburn County #45. Jackson County #44. Richland County #43. Buffalo County #42. Clark County #41. Price County #40. Grant County #39. Vilas County #38. Manitowoc County #37. Forest County #36. Fond du Lac County #35. Waukesha County #34. Wood County #33. Ozaukee County #32. Crawford County #31. Brown County #30. Winnebago County #29. Oneida County #28. Monroe County #27. Jefferson County #26. Marathon County #25. Pierce County #24. Dunn County #23. Iron County #22. Trempealeau County #21. Lafayette County #20. St. Croix County #19. Door County #18. Green County #17. Walworth County #16. La Crosse County #15. Portage County #14. Racine County #13. Douglas County #12. Sawyer County #11. Sauk County #10. Vernon County #9. Iowa County #8. Eau Claire County #7. Rock County #6. Kenosha County #5. Ashland County #4. Bayfield County #3. Milwaukee County #2. Menominee County #1. Dane County