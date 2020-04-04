Speaker Vos plans to vote in person on Tuesday

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, plans to vote in-person at his polling place on Tuesday.
"I’m going to vote Tuesday in person," Vos said Friday, one hour after the deadline to request an absentee ballot.
In a phone call with The Journal Times Friday evening, Vos applauded Wisconsinites for voting via absentee ballots in record-breaking numbers, even though he was planning to stick with tradition.
More than 1 million absentee ballots having been requested in the state as of Friday, with more than 40,000 in Racine County.
Gov. Tony Evers said last month that, after decades of Election Day-date nights with his wife, Kathy, the governor and Wisconsin's First Lady voted absentee for the first time.
Evers, legislative leaders and clerks around the state have advocated for every registered voter in Wisconsin to vote absentee if possible. Health officials have given the same advisement, since congregating in groups of 10 or more (as is likely to happen at polling places) increases the possibilities for the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 to spread.
Social distancing and the Safer at Home order appear to be working, according to Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin's chief medical officer for communicable diseases, because the daily increases in the number of confirmed cases are not increasing exponentially.
RACINE STRONG
America Strong
Getting some exercise
Sign of the Times
Promoting democracy in trying times
Crafty cousins
Loading up
Curbside
In wait
Lathrop Avenue Maze
Taking a moment
Jogging
Taking precautions
Enjoying the outdoors while social distancing
Early voting
A lonely church
Packed drive-thru
As Alice Cooper once said...
Men at work
Timers Beverage Center
Stairs closed
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.