Speaker Vos plans to vote in person on Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, plans to vote in-person at his polling place on Tuesday.

"I’m going to vote Tuesday in person," Vos said Friday, one hour after the deadline to request an absentee ballot.

In a phone call with The Journal Times Friday evening, Vos applauded Wisconsinites for voting via absentee ballots in record-breaking numbers, even though he was planning to stick with tradition.

More than 1 million absentee ballots having been requested in the state as of Friday, with more than 40,000 in Racine County.

Gov. Tony Evers said last month that, after decades of Election Day-date nights with his wife, Kathy, the governor and Wisconsin's First Lady voted absentee for the first time.

Evers, legislative leaders and clerks around the state have advocated for every registered voter in Wisconsin to vote absentee if possible. Health officials have given the same advisement, since congregating in groups of 10 or more (as is likely to happen at polling places) increases the possibilities for the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 to spread.