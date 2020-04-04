You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Speaker Vos plans to vote in person on Tuesday
2 comments
alert

Speaker Vos plans to vote in person on Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Robin Vos

Vos

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, plans to vote in-person at his polling place on Tuesday.

"I’m going to vote Tuesday in person," Vos said Friday, one hour after the deadline to request an absentee ballot.

In a phone call with The Journal Times Friday evening, Vos applauded Wisconsinites for voting via absentee ballots in record-breaking numbers, even though he was planning to stick with tradition.

More than 1 million absentee ballots having been requested in the state as of Friday, with more than 40,000 in Racine County.

Gov. Tony Evers said last month that, after decades of Election Day-date nights with his wife, Kathy, the governor and Wisconsin's First Lady voted absentee for the first time.

Evers, legislative leaders and clerks around the state have advocated for every registered voter in Wisconsin to vote absentee if possible. Health officials have given the same advisement, since congregating in groups of 10 or more (as is likely to happen at polling places) increases the possibilities for the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 to spread.

Social distancing and the Safer at Home order appear to be working, according to Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin's chief medical officer for communicable diseases, because the daily increases in the number of confirmed cases are not increasing exponentially.

2 comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News