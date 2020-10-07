Speaker Robin Vos responds to Emergency Order #3

Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, wants citizens to follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, but he is concerned about Emergency Order #3.

Vos said cooperation and collaboration are essential to fight this pandemic. He urged everyone to work together to contain the virus: follow CDC guidelines, wear a mask, wash hands and maintain social distancing.

“The surge of cases and hospitalizations is real,” Vos said in a statement issued Wednesday. “I applaud the efforts at the local and county levels for their targeted measures and thank the scores of health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic.”

But, he is concerned with the Emergency Order #3 put in place by Gov. Tony Evers Tuesday.

“With respect to Emergency Order #3, the governor and secretary-designee may have good intentions, but they’re disregarding the law as set forth in the state Supreme Court ruling, Legislature v. Palm,” Vos said. “We are confident that if challenged, a Wisconsin judge would find this order invalid as an unpromulgated rule. We are asking Secretary-Designee Palm to submit an emergency rule immediately to the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules as required by law.”