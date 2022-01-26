Sparks fly among Town of Waterford officials over unfilled vacancy on the town board

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Waterford Town Board members are struggling to find a clear consensus on whether to appoint someone to a vacant seat on the board.

Town Chairman Tom Hincz refused to participate Monday night as other board members conducted public interviews with applicants who are seeking an appointment.

“I’m out of this,” Hincz told his colleagues at the end of a heated exchange after they went ahead with efforts to fill the vacancy through an appointment, declining to follow his wishes for planning an election for the seat.

Town Supervisors Dale Gauerke and Teri Nicolai said they do not want to wait until an election, which would involve a process that could leave a vacant seat on the five-member board for more than a year.

Supervisor Nick Draskovich resigned Dec. 13, and his term is scheduled to continue until April 2023.

With eight applicants seeking to serve out the term, Gauerke and Nicolai hope to make an appointment at a special meeting planned Feb. 14.

Supervisor Tim Szeklinkski said he agrees with Hincz that it would be better for voters to fill the vacancy in an election. Szeklinski, however, said he does not want to wait until the regular election in April 2023.

“I’m sort of torn,” he said.

Next steps

The town could hold a special election sooner, but that would cost taxpayers money. No estimate was immediately available on what the actual cost would be.

If the four remaining board members deadlock on the appointment Feb. 14, Town Clerk Tina Mayer could break the tie — an unusual scenario in which a town clerk can actually vote on board business.

The situation began Dec. 13 when Draskovich stepped down from the board during his fourth term in office. Draskovich had recently come under question about a possible conflict of interest, although he said that was not a factor in his resignation.

Normally, the town chairman would nominate someone to fill such a vacancy, and the entire Town Board would vote on whether to confirm the appointment.

But when Hincz tried to offer a nomination on the same night as Draskovich’s resignation, other board members objected and said the town should publicize the vacancy and give other people a chance to apply.

Nine people then tossed their hats in the ring, including Hincz’s original choice of Katie Kawczynski. One of the others, James Maney, has since withdrawn because he works for the town, so serving on the board would constitute a conflict.

The remaining applicants are Greg Horeth, Robert Ulander, Douglas Schwartz, Tanya Maney, Scott Burns, Richard Rens and Jeff Klyzub.

Questions of professionalism

Gauerke and Nicolai requested Monday night’s special meeting to interview the applicants and move toward an appointment.

Gauerke told those in attendance that the Wisconsin Towns Association recommends filling board vacancies as quickly as possible to avoid lapses in representation and possible slowdowns in the operation of government.

“The taxpayers deserve to have a full five-member board to represent them,” he said.

Hincz said the vacancy should be filled in an election, but he did not say when he wanted to hold an election. In an apparent reference to supervisors taking over the appointment process from the chairman, Hincz said, “This meeting is pretty unprecedented in history.”

The chairman then directed an apology to the appointment candidates, most of whom were in attendance.

“This is me talking,” Hincz said. “I would like to apologize to the candidates, who I think are being put in a position tonight that is unprofessional.”

When Gauerke asked what was unprofessional, Hincz said some of the applicants had met privately among themselves at the Town Hall.

Gauerke questioned whether Hincz himself had met privately with one applicant, which drew a sharp response from the chairman.

“I’m not going to argue with you,” Hincz told Gauerke. “I’m not going to talk any more.”

Hincz then sat silent, rarely looking up, as applicants for the appointment took turns sitting before the Town Board and taking questions. Szeklinski did not ask questions either, although he later said he was not protesting; he simply felt enough questions already were being asked.

Gauerke and Nicolai asked each applicant about their background, their knowledge of town government, and their feelings about specific local issues.

Nicolai also asked about being a “team player,” to which most candidates replied that serving in town government requires cooperation and teamwork.

“You have to put the needs of the people ahead of your own desires,” Rens said. “If you’re going to lead, you have to put aside your ego.”

