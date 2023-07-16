WATERFORD — The pizza at Spanky’s Sports Bar and Grill is so popular, the owners try not to promote it too much — because the tiny roadside establishment often can’t keep up with demand.

But that is changing.

Spanky’s owners plan to move to a location that will double the size of the kitchen and the dining room.

By next year, productivity is expected to be so much higher that Spanky’s will introduce something new — home delivery.

Owners Matt and Karen Allen said home delivery will allow them to tap into a new market, while the expanded restaurant will enable them to better serve their current clientele.

Once the business gets re-settled, Matt Allen said, there will be no more downplaying the pizza and trying to hold back demand.

“It’s kind of gone crazy — we can’t keep up,” he said. “When we get this new place, we’ll be ready to go.”

The bar and grill, which has been ranked among the best pizza places in Racine County, plans to relocate to a 4,300-square-foot facility that is under construction at Milwaukee Avenue and 6th Street.

The expanded kitchen will have the capacity to double the pizza output and the new dining room will seat twice as many people, both inside and outside.

Customer Dan Schauer of Rochester said he heads to Spanky’s two or three times a week for the pizza, as well as the atmosphere created by friendly staff, happy regulars and live music.

Schauer said he looks forward to seeing the Allens deliver the same successful formula on a larger scale.

“I love it,” he said. “It’s gonna be great.”

Matt and Karen Allen opened Spanky’s in 2017, purchasing a tavern formerly known as Bonnie & Clyde’s at 485 S. Jefferson St.

They renamed the establishment after the “Our Gang” movie character, to whom Matt Allen bears some resemblance.

Both gave up careers to indulge Matt’s dream of owning his own bar and grill.

“I kept saying, ‘No, no, no,’” Karen said. “And then we thought, ‘What the heck.’”

The couple borrowed a recipe from a friend in their native Ohio, and introduced Midwestern-style thin-crust pizza to customers. What started as a free appetizer quickly became a dinner option in high demand.

Voters in the “Best Of Racine” contest named Spanky’s as having the best pizza in western Racine County in 2021 and 2022.

Matt Allen said the winning recipe starts with a handmade crust that is rolled cracker-thin, and continues with ingredients and toppings that are fresh and seasoned just right.

The menu includes taco, veggie, caprese and other pizza varieties.

The 1,500-square-foot eatery can seat about 100 people, but there is often an hour-long wait for patrons, who travel from as far away as Racine, Kenosha and Pewaukee.

Kathy Elliott, a regular from the Town of Burlington, said she has watched the bar and grill grow in popularity. Elliott said she has become close to the Allens and their staff of cooks, servers and bartenders.

“They have excelled so quickly in their business,” she said. “They have totally outgrown their location.”

The Jefferson Street eatery has only 12 parking spaces, and the kitchen can cook no more than six pizzas at a time. The new restaurant will have 80 parking spaces, and the kitchen will produce up to 15 pizzas at a time.

As the business introduces home delivery, the Allens will turn their attention to making pizzas faster, too.

The Allens don’t think home delivery will mean fewer people visiting the restaurant; they theorize that home delivery will reach a new audience of who rarely go out to dinner.

The couple’s son, Jacob Allen, 27, has joined the family business, along with about 40 other employees.

The family initially thought about building an addition to their current facility. Then they looked at several possible sites before settling on the new site.

Groundbreaking took place last week, and the new Spanky’s Sports Bar and Grill is scheduled to open in May 2024.

Matt Allen said he is confident that the new restaurant will capture the same comfortable bar-like atmosphere as the original Spanky’s — just on a grander scale.

“We don’t want to take away from the character and ambiance of what we have here,” he said. “It’s super-important to us to keep that.”

