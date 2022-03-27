Spam folder, sanction threats: Retirees' suit against city mired in numerous ways

RACINE — For a time last year, those suing the city over unilateral changes to their health care benefits thought they had won.

In a Dec. 2 email obtained by The Journal Times, the attorneys representing the firefighter retirees told the more than 300 plaintiffs “we have been successful against the City in our lawsuit,” a statement that now appears to be untrue.

That email went on to request a series of facts from each of the plaintiffs involved, including their date of retirement, date of hire, what insurance premiums they were paying, and so forth.

The email stated: “Unfortunately, instead of working in a collaborative approach to calculate damages — which the City already has access to all of these records — the City is making us jump through hoops and spend money to calculate each members’ respective damages. The City refuses to accept responsibility for its actions. That will require us to do more legal work.” This can be likened to filing a tax return, where the Internal Revenue Service has access to the data, but makes the people do the work themselves.

Throughout the 19 months of proceedings, since the lawsuit was filed in September 2020, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz has been publicly annoyed with attorneys for both sides, both of whom were accused of not complying with court orders and/or the discovery process.

“I shouldn’t have to sit over you and say: ‘OK. You provide this information,’ ” Gasiorkiewicz told Christopher MacGillis, lead attorney representing the plaintiffs, during a Jan. 10 hearing, according to a court transcript.

During that hearing, Gasiorkiewicz told lead attorneys for both parties: “I don’t want to have to sanction either of you, but I am totally willing to do it.”

Off to a bad start

MacGillis had attempted, upon hearing about planned changes to health care benefits in September 2019, to open bargaining by sending an email to City Attorney Scott Letteney.

But that email came from MacGillis’ assistant, not MacGillis’ own email address, and reportedly ended up in the city’s spam folder. City Attorney Scott Letteney said he never saw it.

Exchanges in the months to follow were icy even before health care benefits were cut and lawsuits were filed. Relations between the city’s police and fire unions and City Hall have only become colder since, as talks over new contracts have been stalled amid the ongoing litigation.

A failed attempt

On Dec. 11, 2019, once negotiations were actually being attempted, according to court documents, MacGillis said the unions would not negotiate “related to the health plans” unless “the active and retiree premium shares are calculated together.”

Two days later, MacGillis offered a 0.25% pay increase for union members along with an increase “in the City’s contributions to Union members’ HSAs.”

The city rejected the offer, saying that would illegally imbalance its budget.

An agreement with the police union was reached Dec. 27, 2019, according to court documents, but no such agreement was reached with the union for Racine firefighters, Local 321.

Neither city attorneys nor MacGillis’ firm, Milwaukee-based MacGillis Wiemer, LLC, responded to requests for comments on this report.

