Space heater blamed for causing house fire on Wisconsin Street in Racine

Damage

As seen from the alleyway, the back of a burned building is pictured Monday afternoon.

 Rachel Kubik
Firefighters gather

Firefighters gather in the backyard of a property with the burned building on the 2000 block of Wisconsin Street on Monday.

RACINE — The indoor use of a space heater is being blamed for causing a house fire Monday afternoon. One civilian and one fire department member sustained injuries.

The Racine Police Department and Racine Fire Department were called to the 2000 block of Wisconsin Street at 12:56 p.m. Monday, the RPD said.

The fire, smoke and extinguishing efforts caused extensive damage to the interior and exterior of the structure. The fire caused $50,000 in damage to the structure and its contents, according to a news release from the RFD.

Firefighters encountered a bedroom fire on the first floor. The crew of the first arriving unit, Quint 3, rapidly attacked and controlled the fire, keeping it from spreading to adjacent structures, the RFD said. The fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes.

Putting away hose

Racine Fire Department firefighters put away a hose after fighting a fire on the 2000 block of Wisconsin Street on Monday.

RPD public information officer Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said in an email that “Officers learned that a male had used a space heater to provide heat for his unit, the heater was too close to items in the unit, and it started a fire.”

The man sustained some burns and was taken by the fire department, Med 3, to the Ascension All Saints Hospital emergency room. His condition is unknown at this time.

One fire department member incurred a minor hand injury at the fire.

Firefighting crews assisted in providing medical care to the injured civilian, searching for other possible victims and checking for extension of the fire throughout the structure. The victim was able to exit the house on his own prior to the fire department’s arrival on scene.

