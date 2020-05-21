Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Memorial Day service canceled; WDVA to host online ceremony instead

The commemoration will culminate with the 3 p.m. observance of the National Moment of Remembrance, an annual event that asks Americans to pause for a duration of one minute to remember those who have died in military service to the United States. Kolar will lead the Moment of Remembrance Live on Facebook.

The WDVA is calling on people across Wisconsin to join in playing “Taps” as part of the National Moment of Remembrance. All are encouraged to participate by sounding “Taps” from their home, porch, or front yard. A video of Taps is available to play on WisVetsMemorialDay2020.com.

The Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St. (Highway C), will be open and accessible to the public from sunrise to sunset every day over the holiday weekend. The WDVA encourages visitors to observe social distancing guidelines when visiting. Families and friends should also consider visiting on another day when there are likely to be fewer visitors.

Commemorate at home resources

In this time of social distancing, the WDVA is also bringing Memorial Day to people in their own home. In addition to the virtual ceremony, resources are available to help families and individuals as are tools to encourage public participation and social media interaction.