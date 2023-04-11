The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning because of “very high” fire danger across the southern half of Wisconsin, including Racine County.

The forecast indicates warm, dry and windy conditions Monday through Thursday. On windy, dry days, embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily escape control and cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished, according to a news release issued Monday from the department.

Areas with “very high” danger as of Monday included Adams, Brown, Buffalo, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Manitowoc, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan also issued a fire weather watch in Racine County and surrounding areas from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

DNR burning permit restrictions and fire danger vary from county to county, as significant snow still covers the northern third of the state and is keeping the fire risk there low. However, the DNR is suspending annual burn permits in 19 counties due to current and forecasted conditions.

The DNR has responded to 34 wildfires burning 45 acres in the last week. Fires were small due to quick action by suppression resources, the department said.

The Racine Fire Bells reported the organization was very busy Sunday; the RFB assisted the Kansasville Fire Department, which activated a MABAS box for a brush fire in the 800 block of 312th Avenue.

The Pleasant Prairie Fire Department also activated a MABAS Box for a brush and mulch pile fire in the 8000 block of 128th Street. Some of the apparatus responding included Bristol, Kenosha, Newport, Paris, Salem Lakes, Somers, South Shore and Union Grove.

Any fire could quickly start and spread in these conditions, the DNR said. To help keep Wisconsinites safe, the DNR asks all to avoid outdoor burning, including limiting the use of campfires.

Outdoor enthusiasts should also use caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Keep in mind that weather conditions can change frequently and quickly become dangerous.

Fire safety tips

Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve. Burn permits for debris burning are currently suspended in numerous counties.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure dragging trailer chains.

Report fires early, dial 911.

Check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website.

