Irish-American Catholics in Racine and Kenosha counties won’t have to hold off on the corned beef this year.

Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee has granted an exception to not eating meat on Fridays during Lent for St. Patrick’s Day.

“A feast day in the Church means what it says — it calls for celebratory feasting,” Archbishop Listecki wrote in a statement. “However, Catholics who partake in the St. Patrick’s Day feast are encouraged to engage in another sacrificial or charitable act that day or give up meat on another day.”

Typically, Catholics over the age of 14 must abstain from eating meat every Friday in Lent, which began Feb. 22 this year and will go until April 6. The is act is considered penance and a part of the three pillars of Lenten observance that include prayer, fasting and almsgiving, or charitable acts.

St. Patrick’s Day is the feast day used to honor Saint Patrick, a canonized saint in the Catholic Church.

“Saints such as St. Patrick provide us with marvelous role models and a means to pass on traditions from one generation to the next,” Archbishop Listecki wrote in a statement. “It’s also important that we deeply appreciate the connection from us as the Body of Christ on earth to the saints now in heaven.”

St. Patrick’s Day has been celebrated every March 17 in the Catholic Church’s liturgical calendar since 1631, but has been celebrated by Irish people since the 10th century.

The last time St. Patrick’s Day fell on a Friday was in 2017, with the Catholic News Agency reporting that more than half of the dioceses in the country, including Archdiocese of Milwaukee, gave Catholics the OK to eat meat then as well.

While the announcement will give some Catholics more of a choice for their St. Patrick’s Day dinner, others will hold firm to the no meat on Friday rule.

Eloy Contreras, coordinator of Area Catholic Teens in Service, or ACTS Youth Ministry out of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St., said that his family will still be observing the rule.

“You can’t convince my wife,” Eloy said with a laugh. “She’s not buying it.”

Gerri and John Mandli, members of St Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Ave., Racine, understand why people would like to enjoy corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day, but they can do without.

“I understand some people are really big into St. Patrick’s Day and the celebration, but I’m not a big fan of corned beef,” Gerri said. “It’s not going to change my abstaining on Fridays.”

“I guess it’s all man-made rules anyhow,” John said. “It isn’t by the Almighty. We make these rules, so, I suppose (they can change).”

“You can’t beat the fish,” Gerri said.

Doug Nicholson, owner of many Downtown Racine area businesses, including The Ivanhoe, 231 Main St., an Irish pub in Downtown, said corned beef is more of an Irish-American meal.

“If you’re in Ireland, unless you’re in a tourist area, you’re not gonna get corned beef,” Nicholson said.

A traditional St. Patrick’s Day meal in Ireland consists of bacon, which is more of a boiled pork loin on the island, and cabbage.

The notion of corned beef being an Irish dish came from Irish immigrants landing in New York and adapting the beef brisket used to make pastrami by Jewish residents of New York.

Corned beef is boiled in a pot while pastrami is coated with ground pepper and smoked.

The New York Times reported in 1970 that The Roman Catholic Church in Ireland removed the ban against eating meat on Friday and said members may now eat meat every day except Ash Wednesday and Good Friday.

Nicholson said that St. Patrick’s Day is the busiest day of the year at the Ivanhoe, with 1,200 pounds of corned beef brisket being ordered for the week alone.

The Ivanhoe will be selling the brisket at the pub from March 15 to 19.

