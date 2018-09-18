MOUNT PLEASANT — At Mount Pleasant Day on Saturday, the South Shore Fire Department showed off its newest vehicle, a new aerial ladder with capabilities beyond what the department’s current vehicles can do.
South Shore Fire Chief Robert Stedman also showed off the ladder to the Village Board on Sept. 10; he said the new truck replaces an older ladder from 1992 and “to say it was worn out would be an understatement.”
“It’s a little bit bigger than previous ladders that we’ve had,” Stedman said, adding this ladder includes a water piping on the ladder and a 500-gallon tank.
It cost the department about $950,000 but is expected to be in service for the next 20 years, possibly longer.
“I can tell you we’re going to take good care of the vehicle,” Stedman said to the Village Board.
While some might be impressed with the new truck, Stedman said there are some serious issues with some of the department’s other vehicles.
Stedman said there are five vehicles that need to be replaced, and three of them are primary-response vehicles for the department.
Engine 9, stationed in Sturtevant and one of the department’s newest vehicles, was recently in the repair shop for a month, Stedman said.
“There were front-end issues, there were brake issues, there were engine issues,” Stedman said. “Engine 9 is a 2007, it’s our newest vehicle.”
Engine 8, a 2000 model stationed at the firehouse on Old Green Bay Road, is in need of a new transmission, Stedman said, which he estimates to cost about $20,000.
“It’s not like we have $20,000 laying around in our budget, we don’t,” Stedman said. “But I’ll be working with the (Mount Pleasant) finance director on some ideas where we can transfer some funds in the operational budget so we can get this vehicle prepared. And we still don’t know what Engine 9 will cost and it was out there for a month.”
Stedman said Engine 10, stationed in Franksville, has a number of issues that could cost between $10,000 and $15,000 to repair.
“We have major problems with vehicles, we’ve known that for a few years,” Stedman said. “In the next five years we’ll need to replace all of our engines. We’ve had that in the CIP (capital improvement plan) for a few years already.”
Stedman said he plans to put funds in the upcoming CIP for the village budget.
Technical response team
The Village Board did approve the purchase of a used technical response team vehicle, storage space and equipment for the technical response team for $66,000, which will be paid for through the Tax Incremental District 5, which encompasses the Foxconn Technology Group area.
“This purchase will allow the department to build and provide technical services to the Foxconn project and other occupancies within the villages,” Stedman said.
Stedman said that although the development at the Foxconn site is a motivator to have these resources, this equipment will be used throughout the area when necessary. The Fire Department serves Sturtevant and Elmwood Park in addition to Mount Pleasant.
“This is not just for Foxconn, this is for (all) villages,” Stedman said. “It’s one of those things where we can get this team all developed and they might have one call every five years, we don’t know. If you’re not prepared to go out and handle that call, it can be bad for a whole bunch of people.”
“We have major problems with vehicles, we’ve known that for a few years. In the next five years we’ll need to replace all of our engines.” Robert Stedman, South Shore fire chief