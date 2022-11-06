MOUNT PLEASANT — Bill Bouma, the South Shore Fire Department's first-ever chief, has died.
Bouma retired Oct. 4, 2012, after serving as the first chief of South Shore following the merger of the Sturtevant Fire Department and the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, which he had also been chief of.
Among his achievements was establishing MABAS (the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) in Wisconsin, allowing fire departments to more easily call from help from neighboring departments.
The South Shore Fire Department announced Bouma's passing Sunday evening. He had been battling multiple cancers.
Residents and staff enjoy a Memorial Day drive-by parade on Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Ridgewood Care Center, 3205 Wood Road, Mount Pleasant. The parade featured families of residents, the South Shore Fire Department, the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Little Miss Wisconsin USA and Miss Racine.
Ridgewood Care Center held a Memorial Day celebration drive-by parade on Friday at its parking lot. Families of residents participated as well as the South Shore Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Little Miss Wisconsin USA, and Miss Racine. Miss Racine sang the "Star Spangled Banner" at Ridgewood's flag pole afterwards for the residents.
