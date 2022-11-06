 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Shore Fire Department's first-ever chief has died

Case fire mh local 1.jpg

Former South Shore Fire Chief Bill Bouma is pictured here.

 South Shore Fire Department

MOUNT PLEASANT — Bill Bouma, the South Shore Fire Department's first-ever chief, has died.

Bouma

Bill Bouma. Photo Tuesday October 14, 2008. / Mark Hertzberg Journal Times

Bouma retired Oct. 4, 2012, after serving as the first chief of South Shore following the merger of the Sturtevant Fire Department and the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, which he had also been chief of.

Among his achievements was establishing MABAS (the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) in Wisconsin, allowing fire departments to more easily call from help from neighboring departments.

Chicago Fire Bouma

Retired Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Bill Bouma on the set of the TV show "Chicago Fire," where Bouma said he was one of only four extras to wear the white command shirt.

The South Shore Fire Department announced Bouma's passing Sunday evening. He had been battling multiple cancers.

This story will be updated Monday.

