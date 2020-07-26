South Shore Fire Department takes delivery of new fire trucks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STURTEVANT — The South Shore Fire Department took delivery of its two new E-One fire engines from Fire Safety USA on Wednesday afternoon at Station 9, 2801 89th St.

According to South Shore Fire Chief Robert Stedman, the new units replace South Shore’s current Engine 8 and Engine 10 apparatus at a cost of about $655,000 to $666,000 each, inclusive of the truck and the cost to equip it.

The identical-twin trucks, each outfitted with 780-gallon tanks and 2,000-gallon-per-minute pumps, will be outfitted for fire suppression and vehicle accident extrication.

'A great feeling'

A number of A-Shift personnel drawn from Stations 8, 9 and 10 were on hand for the occasion, as well as several department officials including Stedman and South Shore Battalion Chief Steven Salvo, A-Shift Commander and Training Officer.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to take it to the next level, having these two new pieces of apparatus for the next 20 years and replacing some aging apparatus that have given us some maintenance issues in the past,” Tom Stuckart, Division Chief of Special Operations for South Shore, told The Journal Times.