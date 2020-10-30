South Shore Fire Department pushing for ambulance fee increases

MOUNT PLEASANT — The South Shore Fire Department is proposing an increase in resident and non-resident ambulance service fees for the second time in two years.

Moving forward, South Shore Fire Chief Robert Stedman said the department is looking to review and increase its ambulance service fees every other year, noting approval of both village boards is required to implement changes in the fee structure.

South Shore, whose 66 uniformed personnel serve a 38-square-mile area inclusive of more than 33,500 residents in the villages of Sturtevant and Mount Pleasant, is funded 82% by Mount Pleasant and 18% by Sturtevant.

Village trustees in Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant are in various stages of considering the ambulance fee increase proposal. If approved by both village boards yet this year, the increases are slated to be enacted on Jan. 1.

Proposed increases outlined

Stedman appeared before the Village of Mount Pleasant’s Committee of the Whole on Monday to make his case for a slate of proposed ambulance fee increases.