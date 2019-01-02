MOUNT PLEASANT — The South Shore Fire Department is preparing for some big changes in 2019.
Later this month, department officials plan to start recruiting candidates for the department’s new emergency medical services station.
The new EMS station, near the intersection of Spring Street and Emmertson Road, is under construction. South Shore Fire Chief Robert Stedman said they plan to move into it in June.
Stedman said the department plans to hire six emergency medical technicians who, in two-person shifts, will allow the center to be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“It’s going to reduce the response times to that area of the Village of Mount Pleasant,” Stedman said. “The five (response) districts around that location account for around 23 percent of our calls, and over 80 percent of our calls are EMS.”
Stedman said the new center is going to give the department “a better bang for our dollar. How do you put a value on the reduced response time? You can’t put a value on that.”
Ambulance fees
Also in January, Stedman said he hopes the Sturtevant Village Board approves the new ambulance fee increases. The Fire/EMS Oversight Committee plans to meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sturtevant Public Safety Building, 2801 89th St., to discuss the fee schedule.
Originally, the increases were supposed to be approved and go into effect on Jan. 1. But the Sturtevant Village Board had a tie vote at its Dec. 4 meeting and therefore did not approve the increases.
“I’m more than happy to go to Sturtevant and explain (the increases) to them,” Stedman said. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s not a big deal. The Fire/EMS Oversight Committee already approved recommending that these fees be increased; the Village Board of Mount Pleasant did, too. Sturtevant didn’t only because they didn’t have enough information, because I wasn’t at the meeting.”
Stedman said Fire and EMS Oversight Committee Chairman John Johnson, a Sturtevant village trustee, was supposed to inform the Sturtevant Village Board about the rationale for the increases. But he could not attend the Dec. 4 meeting for personal reasons.
Tech rescue team
South Shore also is preparing the debut of its technical rescue team in 2019. The team has been training situations more intense than normal, including rescues in confined spaces or high places, hazardous waste, tower rescue and trench collapse rescue.
“We feel good about where we’ve come from in little over 12 months,” Stedman said. “We have 26 people who are fully trained in all the tech rescue areas.”
In 2018, the Mount Pleasant Village Board approved purchase of a truck and storage container for the tech rescue team. Money for those purchases came from the tax incremental district which was set up for the Foxconn Technology Group development.
