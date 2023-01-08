South Shore Fire Department, Caledonia Police Department see retirements

Two eastern Racine County first responder agencies saw several retirements last week.
Lieutenant Scott Brauer and Firefighter Bob Sorenson retired from the South Shore Fire Department and Officer Robert Sides retired from the Caledonia Police Department.
South Shore Fire Department
Brauer and Sorenson completed their final shifts with the department last week. Combined, they served the community for more than 50 years.
“Congratulations brothers!” the SSFD
wrote in a social media post. “Thank you for your dedicated service to this department and the community. A happy and healthy retirement to you both!”
Caledonia Police Department
Tuesday marked the end of Sides’s career.
Sides came to the CPD on Nov. 14, 1994 after working as Chippewa County reserve deputy and a City of Stanley police officer. He and his wife Kari then settled in Caledonia and raised a family.
Sides was assigned to third shift for the first half of his career. He became a field training officer and later moved on to first shift where he continued to train and worked as a school resource officer in both Olympia Brown and Gifford Schools.
He was also the most common bailiff in municipal court and a member of the honor guard.
Sides has been one of the most recognizable officers with the department, often going above and beyond by coordinating, training and arranging activities or events, the CPD said in a social media post. He did background investigations, helped plan events, trained new hires and helped with fleet purchases and maintenance.
Sides would often be contacted off-duty by citizens and businesses due the contacts he created throughout his career. Sides’s plans for the future are spending winters in Florida and summers in Door County.
“We wish Rob and Kari the best and hope for a long and well-earned retirement,” the CPD
said in a social media post. “Stay safe, best wishes, and thank you for all you have done for us.”
Photos: Scene of tragic house fire on Dartmouth Avenue
Fatal fire on Dartmouth Avenue
Emergency personnel respond to a two-alarm fire at 207 Dartmouth in Buffalo, Dec. 31, 2022. Three children, including an infant, survived the fire but are hospitalized at Oishei Children's Hospital. The infant is stable, while the other two children are in critical condition. A grandmother from the home is being treated in the burn unit at ECMC. Three girls, ages 7, 8, and 10, were resuscitated on scene but did not survive.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Fatal fire on Dartmouth Avenue
Fire Lt. Otis Stephens looks out the window after responding to a two-alarm fire call at 207 Dartmouth in Buffalo, Dec. 31, 2022. Three children, including an infant, survived the fire but are hospitalized at Oishei Children's Hospital. The infant is stable, while the other two children are in critical condition. A grandmother from the home is being treated in the burn unit at ECMC. Three girls, ages 7, 8, and 10, were resuscitated on scene but did not survive.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Fatal fire on Dartmouth Avenue
Destroyed windows in a home damaged by a two-alarm fire at 207 Dartmouth in Buffalo, Dec. 31, 2022. Three children, including an infant, survived the fire but are hospitalized at Oishei Children's Hospital. The infant is stable, while the other two children are in critical condition. A grandmother from the home is being treated in the burn unit at ECMC. Three girls, ages 7, 8, and 10, were resuscitated on scene but did not survive.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Fatal fire on Dartmouth Avenue
Belongings pulled from a home damaged in a two-alarm fire at 207 Dartmouth in Buffalo, Dec. 31, 2022. Three children, including an infant, survived the fire but are hospitalized at Oishei Children's Hospital. The infant is stable, while the other two children are in critical condition. A grandmother from the home is being treated in the burn unit at ECMC. Three girls, ages 7, 8, and 10, were resuscitated on scene but did not survive.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Fatal fire on Dartmouth Avenue
Officer Randy Billups looks down at debris from an early morning two-alarm fire at 207 Dartmouth in Buffalo, Dec. 31, 2022. Three children, including an infant, survived the fire but are hospitalized at Oishei Children's Hospital. The infant is stable, while the other two children are in critical condition. A grandmother from the home is being treated in the burn unit at ECMC. Three girls, ages 7, 8, and 10, were resuscitated on scene but did not survive.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Fatal fire on Dartmouth Avenue
Emergency personnel respond to a two-alarm fire at 207 Dartmouth in Buffalo, Dec. 31, 2022. Three children, including an infant, survived the fire but are hospitalized at Oishei Children's Hospital. The infant is stable, while the other two children are in critical condition. A grandmother from the home is being treated in the burn unit at ECMC. Three girls, ages 7, 8, and 10, were resuscitated on scene but did not survive.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Fatal fire on Dartmouth Avenue
Firefighter Sean McKinnie, left, and police photographer Andrew Nostrant communicate at the scene of a fire at 207 Dartmouth in Buffalo, Dec. 31, 2022. Three children, including an infant, survived the fire but are hospitalized at Oishei Children's Hospital. The infant is stable, while the other two children are in critical condition. A grandmother from the home is being treated in the burn unit at ECMC. Three girls, ages 7, 8, and 10, were resuscitated on scene but did not survive.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Fatal fire on Dartmouth Avenue
Destroyed windows in a home damaged by a two-alarm fire at 207 Dartmouth in Buffalo, Dec. 31, 2022. Three children, including an infant, survived the fire but are hospitalized at Oishei Children's Hospital. The infant is stable, while the other two children are in critical condition. A grandmother from the home is being treated in the burn unit at ECMC. Three girls, ages 7, 8, and 10, were resuscitated on scene but did not survive.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Fatal fire on Dartmouth Avenue
Firefighter Sean McKinnie, right, Detective Joseph Ruggiero, center, and police photographer Andrew Nostrant talk on the scene of a fire at 207 Dartmouth in Buffalo, Dec. 31, 2022. Three children, including an infant, survived the fire but are hospitalized at Oishei Children's Hospital. The infant is stable, while the other two children are in critical condition. A grandmother from the home is being treated in the burn unit at ECMC. Three girls, ages 7, 8, and 10, were resuscitated on scene but did not survive.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Fatal fire on Dartmouth Avenue
Destroyed windows in a home damaged by a two-alarm fire at 207 Dartmouth in Buffalo, Dec. 31, 2022. Three children, including an infant, survived the fire but are hospitalized at Oishei Children's Hospital. The infant is stable, while the other two children are in critical condition. A grandmother from the home is being treated in the burn unit at ECMC. Three girls, ages 7, 8, and 10, were resuscitated on scene but did not survive.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Fatal fire on Dartmouth Avenue
Emergency personnel respond to a two-alarm fire at 207 Dartmouth in Buffalo, Dec. 31, 2022. Three children, including an infant, survived the fire but are hospitalized at Oishei Children's Hospital. The infant is stable, while the other two children are in critical condition. A grandmother from the home is being treated in the burn unit at ECMC. Three girls, ages 7, 8, and 10, were resuscitated on scene but did not survive.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Fatal fire on Dartmouth Avenue
A home damaged in a two-alarm fire at 207 Dartmouth in Buffalo, Dec. 31, 2022. Three children, including an infant, survived the fire but are hospitalized at Oishei Children's Hospital. The infant is stable, while the other two children are in critical condition. A grandmother from the home is being treated in the burn unit at ECMC. Three girls, ages 7, 8, and 10, were resuscitated on scene but did not survive.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Fatal fire on Dartmouth Avenue
Emergency personnel respond to a two-alarm fire at 207 Dartmouth in Buffalo, Dec. 31, 2022. Three children, including an infant, survived the fire but are hospitalized at Oishei Children's Hospital. The infant is stable, while the other two children are in critical condition. A grandmother from the home is being treated in the burn unit at ECMC. Three girls, ages 7, 8, and 10, were resuscitated on scene but did not survive.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Fatal fire on Dartmouth Avenue
Destroyed windows in a home damaged by a two-alarm fire at 207 Dartmouth in Buffalo, Dec. 31, 2022. Three children, including an infant, survived the fire but are hospitalized at Oishei Children's Hospital. The infant is stable, while the other two children are in critical condition. A grandmother from the home is being treated in the burn unit at ECMC. Three girls, ages 7, 8, and 10, were resuscitated on scene but did not survive.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Fatal fire on Dartmouth Avenue
Firefighters Marques Martin, left, Alex Peters, center, and Tarris Breggins Jr. work on the scene of a two-alarm fire at 207 Dartmouth in Buffalo, Dec. 31, 2022. Three children, including an infant, survived the fire but are hospitalized at Oishei Children's Hospital. The infant is stable, while the other two children are in critical condition. A grandmother from the home is being treated in the burn unit at ECMC. Three girls, ages 7, 8, and 10, were resuscitated on scene but did not survive.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Fatal fire on Dartmouth Avenue
Fire Commissioner William Renaldo details a two-alarm fire that occurred at 207 Dartmouth Ave., addressing media at police and fire headquarters in Buffalo, Dec. 31, 2022. Three children, including an infant, survived the fire and are hospitalized at Oishei Children's Hospital. The infant is stable, while the other two children are in critical condition. A grandmother from the home is being treated in the burn unit at ECMC. Three girls, ages 7, 8, and 10, were resuscitated on scene but did not survive.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Fatal fire on Dartmouth Avenue
Debris from a two-alarm fire at 207 Dartmouth Ave., in Buffalo, Dec. 31, 2022. Three children, including an infant, survived the fire but are hospitalized at Oishei Children's Hospital. The infant is stable, while the other two children are in critical condition. A grandmother from the home is being treated in the burn unit at ECMC. Three girls, ages 7, 8, and 10, were resuscitated on scene but did not survive.
Libby March / Buffalo News
Fatal fire on Dartmouth Avenue
A fire truck departs the scene of a fire at 207 Dartmouth Ave., in Buffalo, Dec. 31, 2022. Three children, including an infant, survived the fire but are hospitalized at Oishei Children's Hospital. The infant is stable, while the other two children are in critical condition. A grandmother from the home is being treated in the burn unit at ECMC. Three girls, ages 7, 8, and 10, were resuscitated on scene but did not survive.
Libby March / Buffalo News
