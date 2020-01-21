South Shore F.D. to participate in federal data collection program to avoid fines

MOUNT PLEASANT — South Shore Fire Department officials were surprised to learn recently that the department was selected to be part of the Medicare Ground Ambulance Cost Data Collection Program.

“I have no idea how we got selected,” Fire Chief Robert Stedman told the Village Board during the Committee of the Whole meeting on Jan. 13.

The Medicare Ground Ambulance Cost Data Collection Program has selected ground ambulance providers to collect data on cost, utilization, revenue and other service characteristic for a 12-month period.

The program is part of the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services.

If the village chooses not to participate in the program, it would be penalized 10% of its annual Medicare costs, Stedman said.

Village Trustee Gary Feest, during the Committee of the Whole meeting, said he did not like the idea of the department being forced to participate. And Fire Department officials have a problem in how the program will be carried out.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We really don’t have anyone on our staff that has time,” Stedman said.

So the village agreed to hire Boston-based Public Consulting Group for $35,000 to help with the data collection and audit.