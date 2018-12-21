STURTEVANT — The proposed South Shore Fire Department ambulance fee increase that was set to take effect on Jan. 1 has been postponed after it failed to pass the Sturtevant Village Board Tuesday.
The Sturtevant Board reached a 3-3 tie, with trustees asking for more information before approving the ambulance fee increase.
South Shore Fire Department — which serves Mount Pleasant along with the villages of Sturtevant and Elmwood Park — needed approval from both Mount Pleasant and the Village of Sturtevant boards before the increase could take effect.
The Mount Pleasant Village Board unanimously approved the increase in November, but the measure will not take effect until at least Jan. 22, when South Shore Fire Chief Bob Stedman is scheduled to meet with the Sturtevant board to provide more information and answer any questions they may have.
“I am certain that when I explain the situation with the (Sturtevant) board, they will understand the need for the increase,” Stedman said.
Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy said Sturtevant’s decision will not impact Mount Pleasant unless the Sturtevant board asks to change the existing fee schedule that the Mount Pleasant board agreed on.
Rate of increase
Residents currently seeking “basic life support” services pay $450; nonresidents pay $650. For those needing “advanced life support” services, residents pay $600 and nonresidents pay $650.
The proposal would increase BLS services to $850 and ALS to $1,000 for residents, and $1,000 for BLS and $1,200 for ALS for nonresidents. For those needing more advanced care, the cost to residents would be $1,100 and for nonresidents, would be $1,350.
Patients also pay for mileage and have been billed $14 per mile. As part of the proposal, they would be billed $20 per mile.
The Mount Pleasant board also approved fees related to treatment but not transport and included a $1,000 fee for those transported by helicopter.
Stedman said the ambulance fees had not been increased since 2009. Increases, he said, will help pay for the costs of medication, supplies and the service.
