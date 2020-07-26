Source of small fire on North Memorial Drive unknown
RACINE

Source of small fire on North Memorial Drive unknown

RACINE — The cause of a small fire in the 1000 block of North Memorial Drive on Sunday afternoon is unknown according to officials.

According to a news release from the Racine Fire Department, the occupants of 1014 N. Memorial Drive reported a fire near their back door at 3:20 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials found light smoke and fire coming from around the door frame, which was quickly extinguished. 

No injuries were reported. The fire did an estimated $1,000 in damage. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation. 

