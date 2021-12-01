Sound Decisions celebrates 50 years with donation to Racine Neighborhood Watch

MOUNT PLEASANT — Sound Decisions, a company based in Mount Pleasant that provides providing auto and marine installation of audio, security and navigation systems kicked off its celebration of 50 years in business by giving back to the community that supported it.

On Monday, Sound Decisions owner Chris Hilbert presented a check donation of $4,000 to Racine Neighborhood Watch, a nonprofit organization dedicated to networks of neighbors keeping their areas safe.

Charles French, executive director of RNW, was not expecting the donation to be such a high amount. “I was pleasantly surprised,” he said.

Five decades

Sound Decisions opened in June 1972, spearheaded by Ernest “Ernie” Hilbert, Chris’s father. Chris is the second generation of Hilberts in ownership of the auto shop.

“I’ve been running it full time since 2009. I’ve been an employee here since I was 19. I’ve been a full-time employee since 1988. Part-time employee since 1984,” Chris said.

The shop first opened on Lathrop Avenue, before moving to 2710 Green Bay Road, now occupied by Best Buy. From there, it moved again to 1440 South Green Bay Road, and finally to 1144 South Airline Road, where it is now.

In almost 40 years since Chris began working at Sound Decisions, he said his most memorable moments have been just working with his father, who died in 2009.

“Basically just the ability to be around him. And every day, more than anything, I look back and I look at all the things that he said,” Chris said. “You don’t pay attention to what your parents say … And now they’re gone. And you keep remembering all these things that they did tell you, and he was right.”

Chris’s proudest moment so far was moving the shop to 1440 South Green Bay Road, because of the renovations the team had to do to the building.

“We went from being in a reasonably brand new building to a very old farmhouse and structure that was not really designed for what we were trying to do, and we made that work,” he said.

The company employs 5 staff members, not including Chris; and he is also proud to say he did not lose a single staff member during the pandemic.

What has taken extra effort, though, is managing supply chain shortages. His remote-start manufacturer has not sent product in 45 days, but the shop is stocked well because of his diligent purchasing.

“Where most other dealers are scrambling for product, we have enough product to fulfill what we’ve got to do … because we planned accordingly,” Chris said.

The company has also won a “Top Gun” achievement award from one of its manufacturers for 10 years straight.

Back in order

Sound Decisions has been a frequent supporter of fundraising for RNW for 10 years, French said. Chris became a member of the RNW’s board in the past few months.

“He’s just a super guy,” French said of Chris. “His heart’s there.”

The RNW “never skipped a beat” during the pandemic, French said, but a lot of its programs were temporarily discontinued and its meetings went virtual until the state opened back up.

Programs RNW has hosted include neighborhood block watches and home repair/rehabilitation work camps. The $4,000 donation will go toward funding RNW’s programs as well as the salaries of its paid staff.

“We know that we wouldn’t have made it to 50 years without the Racine community,” Chris said. “And in turn, we gave back to the community.”

