RACINE — Lead Pastor Melissa Poisl remembered when she first met one of the members of the church she runs with her husband, Racine-based Soul Revival Church.

“When she first started coming, she was pregnant with her third child, and she felt like she wanted a community, but she felt like church wasn’t going to accept her because she was no longer with the dad (of her baby),” Poisl said.

But when the woman attended a Soul Revival Church service, she instantly felt “like it was a safe place,” Poisl said. That’s the kind of experience Poisl and her husband, TJ, who is also a lead pastor, want people to come away with when they’re introduced to Soul Revival Church.

The nondenominational church, led by Poisl and her husband, TJ, opened in late 2019 out of Horlick High School; Joe Wendt, Horlick’s athletic director, is also part of Soul Revival’s team. After pivoting to virtual services and shifting to other venues (like North Beach) during the pandemic, the church will relaunch with a service at 10 a.m. Sunday at Horlick, 2119 Rapids Drive.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. There will be also be a children’s ministry available — Soul Revival Kids — at the relaunch. Main Street Bakery, The Main Project and Dragon Pit BBQ will be offering free food too.

“We would love to welcome everyone out to check out Soul Revival Church, for them to know that they don’t have to believe to belong,” TJ said.

With open arms

TJ, a Racine native, and Melissa, from Kenosha, met when TJ felt hopeless and didn’t have a faith-based background. When he was five years old, his parents divorced. When he was 10 years old, he lost his stepdad to gun violence.

“I was very opposed to (faith) because I’m like, ‘Alright, there might be a God out there, but he doesn’t love me because of everything I’ve been through, all the painful experiences,’” TJ said.

Melissa, on the other hand, was raised in a family that had a strong relationship with their faith. TJ said meeting Melissa helped introduce him to faith and helped him build a relationship with faith.

Together, the two began Soul Revival Church with messages of acceptance for all, finding one’s purpose and giving back to the city and community. And a message that “you don’t have to believe to belong.”

“Jesus meets people where they’re at, and we want to be a church that does the same,” Melissa said. “We want to make Jesus accessible to all.”

Anyone and everyone is welcome to attend Soul Revival Church, the Poisls said, but they also said they want to reach out to those who either are struggling themselves or know someone who is struggling with any form of addiction.

“We’ve got so many friends and family that were struggling, or have young kids who are struggling with that. Our heart just broke for it,” TJ said.

Working with the community

Most recently, Soul Revival Church has helped the Put the Guns Down Basketball Association, a local basketball league led by teenaged Isaiah “Lul Icey” Lambert aimed to lower gun violence and promote unity.

The church also has assembled goodie bags to distribute to students at the start of the school year at Horlick and Park high schools and hosted back-to-school backpack giveaways.

“Whenever we think of how to help our city, it’s not, ‘How can we reinvent the wheel and think of fresh ideas?’ It’s looking at, ‘What are people out there doing, and how can we get behind them, encourage them, bring other people behind them,’” Melissa said.

For more information on Soul Revival Church, visit its Facebook page (facebook.com/SoulRevival.ChurchRacine) or website, www.soulrevival.org.

