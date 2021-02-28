Gayle May, a 66-year-old Army veteran and retired letter carrier, is looking forward to hugging her mom again for the first time in a year. She got her second vaccine dose on Feb. 12, and her mom has been vaccinated, too.

While May, who lives in Wind Point, is remaining careful by masking up and continuing to socially distance — since those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 are believed still able to be carriers, according to research — she finally feels safe enough to embrace her loved ones, especially her mom.

“It’s kind of disappointing because I know a lot of people who aren’t getting vaccinated and aren’t wearing masks and aren’t social distancing. Because of that, we’re going to have to keep wearing masks and social-distance even longer,” said Michele LaBucki, 52, who got her first dose on Jan. 18 and second on Feb. 8.

A nurse in New Berlin

Lacey Schreiber, a 34-year-old mother of two who lives in Raymond and works as a licensed practical nurse at an Advocate Aurora Health facility in New Berlin, was nervous about the vaccine in 2020. She was afraid it was “made too fast.” As she learned more about it, she thought about her mom, who has multiple sclerosis and thus is much more likely to suffer serious complications or die if she catches COVID-19.

Schreiber spent time working in a COVID inpatient unit and in the intensive care unit. She watched a patient the same age as her parents die. That had an effect on her, and why she was willing to get her first dose on Jan. 6 and second dose nearly a month later.

“I help take care of my grandma,” she said. “For me, I feel better about being around my family now that I’ve been vaccinated, knowing that I’m helping my family and helping my patients.”

Looking forward to life after the pandemic, she said she encourages others to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and continue following COVID protocols before and after being inoculated. “We see so many patients who are mentally hurting from not being around their families.”

Case manager for Children’s

Dameta Smith said that at first she “was skeptical” of the vaccine and didn’t want to be among the first to get the shot. But, “once I thought about it and my job (a case manager at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin’s Kenosha clinic) offered it, I thought: Why not get it now?”

Smith, a 43-year-old mother of a teen daughter who lives in Mount Pleasant, posted on Facebook after getting the first dose. Some people cheered her. Other misinformed friends replied with rebuke and concern, fearing she’d “become a zombie” and other absurdities: “I’m trying to save lives. If this helps my mom or my daughter, I’m going to get it.”

Like most, her symptoms after being vaccinated were bothersome but not debilitating. “I was extremely tired, I was very tight, I developed a rash, then I was just tired for three or four days.” After that, she felt normal again, and also feels safer being around her mother.

Works at a nonprofit

Freda Barkley, who lives in Racine and works at the nonprofit Women and Children’s Horizons Inc. in Kenosha, said “I feel extremely blessed to have received both doses,” in an email. “I am a type 2 diabetic and cancer survivor. Many family and friends ask me: ‘Why did I take it?’ I took it because with all the other meds I am on, one more temporary medication was okay to me. I trust the scientists. Every person that takes the vaccine helps our community heal. I will not infect or possibly harm my loved ones with COVID.”

‘You don’t know if you’re going to be the one’

LaBucki was one of those who wasn’t afraid of being vaccinated. “Give it to me as soon as you could. I tried to sign up for trials. I was ready to try anything … It was a no brainer to get it.” LaBucki is a Milwaukee native who now lives in Caledonia but works as an occupational therapy assistant at an Illinois nursing home. Throughout 2020, she witnessed more than half of the residents at the nursing home catch COVID, several of whom died.

One woman, LaBucki said, told her “I love you, I love you, I love you,” one day and was dead 24 hours later. Others not much older than LaBucki showed up for therapy appointments and struggled to even move as they recovered from the whole-body-affecting coronavirus.

“You see all this happen and you don’t know if you’re going to be the one with a cough and a headache, or the one who can’t breathe in a hospital,” she said of the fear of catching COVID-19.

May got a headache for a day or two after receiving the first dose, but she said her 90-year-old mother suffered no side effects other than a sore arm.

‘A little bit of a sore arm’

Similarly, Debbie Wells, a 44-year-old who works in community mental health in Racine, said she had “no symptoms” from the vaccine other than “a little bit of a sore arm.” And that’s even after she contracted COVID-19 in January; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have advised that those who had COVID should still be vaccinated due to the numerous strains of the coronavirus. Also, Wells is one of the lucky ones, since those who already had COVID are considered more likely to feel sick in the days after being inoculated.

Of the vaccine, May said “There are people who have reservations about that. I don’t know they should.”

LaBucki added: You don’t know what side effects (of a vaccine) are going to be. But that’s better than any of the side effects of COVID.”

