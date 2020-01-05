Sophia Karegeannes is new Miss Racine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“And when they say that it’s a sisterhood, they really mean it, because the girls I competed with, they’re really, really talented.”

For winning, the Prairie School graduate — and granddaughter of former Racine mayor Jim Smith —receives a $500 education scholarship and the right to represent Racine at the Miss Wisconsin competition in June. As the reigning Miss Racine, she also will make public appearances with various local organizations and do school visits.

Making an impact

Karegeannes said she decided in September to compete for the Miss Racine title. A key to that decision was watching her former babysitter, Paula Kuiper-Winiarski, become Miss Racine and then Miss Wisconsin. Kuiper-Winiarski is now associate director of the Miss Racine Competition.

“I just kind of got talked into it, really,” Karegeannes said.

To enter, she said, each contestant was required to raise $100 for the Children’s Miracle Network. Karegeannes raised $2,870.

As part of the competition, she has also started My Sister’s Keeper to support siblings of hospital patients.