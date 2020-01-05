Sophia Karegeannes is new Miss Racine

RACINE — New Miss Racine Sophia Karegeannes plans to make a difference.
Karegeannes, 18, of Caledonia was chosen Saturday evening from among six contestants at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave.
The Miss Racine Competition is an affiliate of the Miss America organization, and as an affiliate the local contest goes back at least to 1960, said Debra Morrall, the executive director. But there have been Miss Racines at least as far back as 1933, she said.
Karegeannes is a freshman nursing student at the University of Wisconsin who hopes to become a labor and delivery nurse.
On Saturday evening, a full house of about 200 people watched the event, which included the talent competition, on-stage questions and evening gown portion with each contestant giving a “social impact statement.” The other component was the private interview, which comprised 25% of each contestant’s score with the five judges.
For the talent portion, which comprised 40% of the total score, Karegeannes sang “Out Here on My Own” from the movie “Fame.” It was also her audition song last summer when she landed the lead female role of Sandy in the Racine Theatre Guild’s performance of “Grease.”
“I’m not a pageant girl, so this is my first pageant,” Karegeannes said. “So, I was a little unsure. But I have to say I’ve gotten so much confidence.
“And when they say that it’s a sisterhood, they really mean it, because the girls I competed with, they’re really, really talented.”
For winning, the Prairie School graduate — and granddaughter of former Racine mayor Jim Smith —receives a $500 education scholarship and the right to represent Racine at the Miss Wisconsin competition in June. As the reigning Miss Racine, she also will make public appearances with various local organizations and do school visits.
Making an impact
Karegeannes said she decided in September to compete for the Miss Racine title. A key to that decision was watching her former babysitter, Paula Kuiper-Winiarski, become Miss Racine and then Miss Wisconsin. Kuiper-Winiarski is now associate director of the Miss Racine Competition.
“I just kind of got talked into it, really,” Karegeannes said.
To enter, she said, each contestant was required to raise $100 for the Children’s Miracle Network. Karegeannes raised $2,870.
As part of the competition, she has also started My Sister’s Keeper to support siblings of hospital patients.
Karegeannes said she was “really nervous” but added, “what kept me calm in this whole process is just trusting in the Lord’s plan for me and knowing that if it was meant to be that it was meant to be.”
“I’m excited about being Miss Racine and serving this community.”