Sons share father’s World War II diaries with the world

RACINE — Reading the late Robert Toeppe’s diaries, from his 17 months in the Army Air Corps during World War II, are like stepping back in time and into the midst of that terrible conflict.
Toeppe’s diaries tell the true horror, the hardships and even the occasional small pleasures — away from those furious sky battles — of what it was like to fly the European bombing missions that helped to slowly break down the Nazi war machine.
Toeppe, former owner of Wisconsin Plating Works-Racine, enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Eighth Army Air Corps. He flew 37 bombing missions and survived. Afterward, Toeppe never talked about the war, but his recorded everything he had to say in the daily diaries he faithfully kept.
“Got up at 9:45 and while I was shaving I heard a couple of engines run up and went outside and saw a B-24 going down and half of it was cut off. The section from the wing back was off,” Lt. Toeppe wrote on Jan. 29, 1944 while stationed at Tibenham, England.
“Another B-24 also came down and they crashed on the south end of the field and exploded. What a scene it was, a big flash followed the noise and flames shot five hundred feet in the air. Then huge clouds of black smoke which lasted for several hours. I did see four men jump, two chutes opened and two failed to open. The bodies were strewn all over the countryside and a couple went through some farm houses.”
Later, in the same day’s diary entry, Toeppe — of the 445th Bomb Group, 701st Squadron — wrote, “Had a few more letters today, one from Anne again. I love her twenty-four hours more than I did yesterday! I went to confession tonight, and back to the barracks. Looks like we might fly in the morning. I sure hope so, this sitting around for so long isn’t good for anyone.”
(Toeppe would later get a “Dear John” letter from Anne.)
Discovery
Toeppe’s sons, Bob and Jeff Toeppe, had always known that their father had fought in World War II. Beyond that, they didn’t know much of anything — until a discovery after he was dead.
“Our dad never really talked about the war,” said Jeff, sole owner of Wisconsin Plating, 620 Stannard St. “He never mentioned anything about it.”
However, a few years after Robert had died in 1974 at age 56, his widow, Betty Mae, was downsizing and moving out of her Wind Point house. She asked Jeff to help by moving things out of the basement. “I noticed, as I was dumping stuff in the Dumpster, there was a box, and it had a lot of my dad’s old war stuff,” he recalled.
Included in that box were the diaries, medals, escape and evasion maps and flight computers, “and all of that in this box that my mom was going to toss out,” Jeff said. He pulled out the box and took it home.
At some point Jeff started reading his father’s WWII diaries, then decided to type them up in a word processor. He and Bob, who retired from the family business in 2013, eventually put those transcribed diaries online at the Kassel Mission Historical Society’s website where anyone can read them.
“I saw a side of my father in those diaries that I never saw before,” Jeff said.
Toeppe was usually the navigator during those missions and sometimes bombardier. During some stretches of his diary, each day’s entry adds new insight into the heroics of those who flew their bombers across the English Channel and — if they were lucky that day — back again.
On Jan. 30, 1944, Toeppe’s group bombed Brunswick, Germany. “Brunswick is a city of 200,000 people and one of the largest manufacturers of aircraft engines and parts,” Toeppe wrote.
That day’s entry concluded, “Conner (Lt. Thomas B. Conner, Jr.) didn’t get back today. Everyone else did I guess. The flak was so heavy we could have dropped our wheels and taxied on the stuff.”
Nearly struck
Toeppe, who flew his latter missions as a captain, had one amazingly fortunate near-death moment. During one mission, at one point he dropped his pencil and bent down to pick it up. When he straightened, his parachute was billowing around in the cockpit; a German bullet had pierced the plane and then his parachute — instead of him.
All Toeppe wrote about that near-miss, however, was: “A 13 mm. incendiary just missed my foot and tore my chute up, a shell also hit # 1 prop.”
Another time, Bob said, the B-24 Liberator in which their father was flying was limping back to England after a bombing mission with just two of its four engines still operating.
“So, in order to make the White Cliffs of Dover on the way back, they threw out all the guns, the ammo, bodies — into the North Sea.”
Toeppe’s World War II diaries can be read online in their entirety at www.kasselmission.org.
