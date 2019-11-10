Sons share father’s World War II diaries with the world

RACINE — Reading the late Robert Toeppe’s diaries, from his 17 months in the Army Air Corps during World War II, are like stepping back in time and into the midst of that terrible conflict.

Toeppe’s diaries tell the true horror, the hardships and even the occasional small pleasures — away from those furious sky battles — of what it was like to fly the European bombing missions that helped to slowly break down the Nazi war machine.

Toeppe, former owner of Wisconsin Plating Works-Racine, enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Eighth Army Air Corps. He flew 37 bombing missions and survived. Afterward, Toeppe never talked about the war, but his recorded everything he had to say in the daily diaries he faithfully kept.

“Got up at 9:45 and while I was shaving I heard a couple of engines run up and went outside and saw a B-24 going down and half of it was cut off. The section from the wing back was off,” Lt. Toeppe wrote on Jan. 29, 1944 while stationed at Tibenham, England.