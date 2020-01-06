Something lost, many things gained; Waterford woman loses 155 pounds

WATERFORD — When Jamie Wambach was able to cross her legs for the first time in 20 years, she almost cried.

She has a long list of things that she can do now that she wasn’t able to do before. Most of them are pretty small and go unnoticed by most people: going up and down stairs, tucking her feet under another leg. But she notices them because after struggling with her weight for years, Wambach underwent surgery to limit her calorie intake so she would lose weight.

The combination of surgery and changing her habits has resulted in losing 155 pounds in nine months. Those changes have had a huge positive impact on her life.

“Before I couldn’t do anything, I didn’t have any energy to do anything,” she said. “And now I’m full of energy.”

She was able to go to a Shawn Mendes concert with her 15-year-old daughter Ronni and can keep up with her walking around Pleasant Prairie Outlet Mall. They can shop in the juniors section together and even share clothes.

“It’s something I’m really excited about,” said Wambach, a Waterford resident who works as an advertising representative for The Journal Times. “Except for now my daughter steals my leggings. But I can steal her clothes now, too.”