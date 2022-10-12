Somers, Mount Pleasant and Caledonia might finally get their own ZIP codes

Do you live in southern Caledonia but have a Racine mailing address? Or reside in northeastern Kenosha County but have a Racine mailing address, as the famed Hobnob supper club does?
A bill is being proposed to fix that.
On Tuesday in the Senate and in Congress last week, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil and Sen. Ron Johnson introduced a bill to give unique ZIP codes to the villages of Somers, Mount Pleasant and Caledonia.
If passed, each of those communities would have its own ZIP code.
“After hearing from residents and community leaders in Racine and Kenosha county about their frustrations with mail delivery mix-ups caused by outdated ZIP code boundaries, I was pleased to work with Sen. Johnson to help,” Steil, a Janesville Republican whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, said in a statement Wednesday. “This common-sense legislation instructs USPS to simplify and modernize these boundaries, saving many Southeast Wisconsin residents from needless headaches.”
People are also reading…
Johnson added that this could lower insurance premiums for suburban residents.
Insurance companies typically offer less-favorable insurance premiums to those who live in areas with more crime, with roads that are considered less safe, and areas that are more densely populated, and those calculations are traditionally based on ZIP code data. By ensuring residents of the suburban communities have ZIP codes that do not overlap with urban areas, they could see their insurance rates drop.
Steil’s and Johnson’s proposal does not include recommendations for what those three new five-digit zip codes would be. Rather, the bill states simply that "Not later than 270 days after the date of enactment of this Act, the United States Postal Service shall designate a single, unique ZIP code for, as nearly as practicable" for Somers, Mount Pleasant and Caledonia.
The most expensive ZIP code in every state
Intro
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Alamy Stock Photo
Whether someone is a first-time homebuyer or an investor looking for a rental property, navigating the real estate market can be overwhelming. Local schools, mortgage rates, and the size/condition of the property are a few factors that influence the price tag, but more than anything else, it’s “location, location, location” that dictates the cost of real estate.
In many cases, a desirable location outweighs other factors that would otherwise decrease the price of a house. Take, for example, this “distressed” teardown that went on the San Francisco market in June of 2017 for $7 million and sold for slightly less than asking price. The reason for the astronomical cost? Its large lot is a contributing factor, but most importantly it’s the property’s proximity to Dolores Park and the home of tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg. The median list price of residential property in the U.S. is $150 per square foot, meaning that this same 1,071 square foot home might sell for just $160,000 in another location.
Looking at housing costs nationwide, coastal areas such as California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, the District of Columbia, and Washington have the highest median home values, while Southern and Midwestern states tend to have the lowest median home values. In addition, large coastal cities and their affluent suburbs are known to command high prices, whereas sparsely populated rural areas are known for their low housing costs. This helps explain why 70 percent of the 200 most expensive zip codes in the country are in California, and just two zip codes—60043 in the Chicago metro and 85253 in Scottsdale—are outside of coastal states.
Even in already expensive cities like San Francisco and Seattle, the differences among neighborhoods that are in close proximity to each other is striking. In San Francisco, there is more than a $1.6 million spread in the median home value across its zip codes. Similarly, in Seattle the difference is over $700,000. For some homebuyers, this could mean that expanding the search just a few blocks away could literally save tens (or hundreds) of thousands of dollars.
To gain a better understanding of the hyperlocality of the real estate market, Construction Coverage analyzed data from Zillow and the U.S. Census Bureau to determine the most expensive zip code in every state, as measured by highest median home value. With a more than $6 million spread across these zip codes, the price differences reveal just how much location matters when searching for a home. Here’s what they found:
Alabama
Photo Credit: Tim Thompson / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 35213
- City: Mountain Brook
- Metro: Birmingham-Hoover
- Median home value: $537,000
- Median price per sq. foot: $224
- Median household income: $110,696
Alaska
Photo Credit: RUBEN RAMOS / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 99516
- City: Anchorage
- Metro: Anchorage
- Median home value: $495,100
- Median price per sq. foot: $196
- Median household income: $153,946
Arizona
Photo Credit: Jessica Kirsh / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 85253
- City: Paradise Valley
- Metro: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale
- Median home value: $1,547,400
- Median price per sq. foot: $409
- Median household income: $136,558
Arkansas
Photo Credit: Paul Brady / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 72223
- City: Little Rock
- Metro: Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway
- Median home value: $331,700
- Median price per sq. foot: $135
- Median household income: $96,372
California
Photo Credit: Yuval Helfman / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 94027
- City: Atherton
- Metro: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward
- Median home value: $6,520,700
- Median price per sq. foot: Insufficient data
- Median household income: $250,000+
Colorado
Photo Credit: Andrew Zarivny / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 81654
- City: Aspen
- Metro: Glenwood Springs
- Median home value: $1,013,600
- Median price per sq. foot: Insufficient data
- Median household income: $50,417
Connecticut
Photo Credit: Marianne A. Campolongo / Stockimo / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 06820
- City: Darien
- Metro: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk
- Median home value: $1,334,100
- Median price per sq. foot: $510
- Median household income: $208,848
Delaware
Photo Credit: joel zatz / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 19807
- City: Wilmington
- Metro: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
- Median home value: $732,800
- Median price per sq. foot: $207
- Median household income: $126,031
Florida
Photo Credit: Ellen Isaacs / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 33109
- City: Fisher Island
- Metro: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach
- Median home value: $3,227,600
- Median price per sq. foot: $1,344
- Median household income: $177,000
Georgia
Photo Credit: Viktor Posnov / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 31561
- City: Sea Island
- Metro: Brunswick
- Median home value: $2,440,100
- Median price per sq. foot: $613
- Median household income: Insufficient data
Hawaii
Photo Credit: Eddy Galeotti / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 96821
- City: Honolulu
- Metro: Urban Honolulu
- Median home value: $1,377,800
- Median price per sq. foot: $721
- Median household income: $129,713
Idaho
Photo Credit: LOETSCHER CHLAUS / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 83340
- City: Ketchum
- Metro: Hailey
- Median home value: $715,300
- Median price per sq. foot: $539
- Median household income: $58,245
Illinois
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 60043
- City: Kenilworth
- Metro: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
- Median home value: $1,321,100
- Median price per sq. foot: $458
- Median household income: $203,750
Indiana
Photo Credit: RooM the Agency / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 46077
- City: Zionsville
- Metro: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson
- Median home value: $405,700
- Median price per sq. foot: $147
- Median household income: $128,642
Iowa
Photo Credit: Jesse Kunerth / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 51355
- City: Okoboji
- Metro: Spirit Lake
- Median home value: $377,600
- Median price per sq. foot: Insufficient data
- Median household income: $59,667
Kansas
Photo Credit: Cheri Alguire / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 66211
- City: Leawood
- Metro: Kansas City
- Median home value: $819,000
- Median price per sq. foot: Insufficient data
- Median household income: $97,344
Kentucky
Photo Credit: Thomas Kelley / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 40059
- City: Prospect
- Metro: Louisville/Jefferson County
- Median home value: $416,100
- Median price per sq. foot: $162
- Median household income: $135,190
Louisiana
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 70115
- City: New Orleans
- Metro: New Orleans-Metairie
- Median home value: $509,300
- Median price per sq. foot: $292
- Median household income: $59,985
Maine
Photo Credit: George Ostertag / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 04110
- City: Cumberland
- Metro: Portland-South Portland
- Median home value: $703,600
- Median price per sq. foot: Insufficient data
- Median household income: $162,227
Maryland
Photo Credit: Alan Kolnik / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 20816
- City: Bethesda
- Metro: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
- Median home value: $936,400
- Median price per sq. foot: $484
- Median household income: $192,066
Massachusetts
Photo Credit: Steven Nadeau / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 02554
- City: Nantucket
- Metro: N/A
- Median home value: $1,679,000
- Median price per sq. foot: $1,098
- Median household income: $92,327
Michigan
Photo Credit: Alexey Stiop / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 49654
- City: Leland
- Metro: Traverse City
- Median home value: $557,400
- Median price per sq. foot: Insufficient data
- Median household income: $65,234
Minnesota
Photo Credit: Alex Holder / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 55424
- City: Edina
- Metro: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
- Median home value: $755,000
- Median price per sq. foot: Insufficient data
- Median household income: $167,527
Mississippi
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 39110
- City: Madison
- Metro: Jackson
- Median home value: $275,500
- Median price per sq. foot: $143
- Median household income: $104,012
Missouri
Photo Credit: Andriy Kravchenko / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 63124
- City: Ladue
- Metro: St. Louis
- Median home value: $836,900
- Median price per sq. foot: $270
- Median household income: $149,423
Montana
Photo Credit: Dina2001RF / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 59715
- City: Bozeman
- Metro: Bozeman
- Median home value: $489,500
- Median price per sq. foot: $320
- Median household income: $53,649
Nebraska
Photo Credit: Chris Boswell / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 68523
- City: Lincoln
- Metro: Lincoln
- Median home value: $411,700
- Median price per sq. foot: Insufficient data
- Median household income: $99,635
Nevada
Photo Credit: Crystal Chavez / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 89413
- City: Glenbrook
- Metro: Gardnerville Ranchos
- Median home value: $2,203,300
- Median price per sq. foot: Insufficient data
- Median household income: $91,442
New Hampshire
Photo Credit: Wangkun Jia / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 03854
- City: New Castle
- Metro: Boston-Cambridge-Newton
- Median home value: $1,231,600
- Median price per sq. foot: Insufficient data
- Median household income: $113,281
New Jersey
Photo Credit: Erin Cadigan / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 07620
- City: Alpine
- Metro: New York-Newark-Jersey City
- Median home value: $2,487,400
- Median price per sq. foot: $617
- Median household income: $118,068
New Mexico
Photo Credit: John Sirlin / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 87506
- City: Santa Fe
- Metro: Santa Fe
- Median home value: $734,100
- Median price per sq. foot: $290
- Median household income: $67,997
New York
Photo Credit: Beverly / Stockimo / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 11975
- City: Wainscott
- Metro: New York-Newark-Jersey City
- Median home value: $3,835,900
- Median price per sq. foot: $727
- Median household income: $71,875
North Carolina
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 28207
- City: Charlotte
- Metro: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia
- Median home value: $936,200
- Median price per sq. foot: $335
- Median household income: $131,164
North Dakota
Photo Credit: Purestock / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 58503
- City: Bismarck
- Metro: Bismarck
- Median home value: $323,700
- Median price per sq. foot: $204
- Median household income: $82,291
Ohio
Photo Credit: Jose Luis Stephens / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 44040
- City: Gates Mills
- Metro: Cleveland-Elyria
- Median home value: $475,600
- Median price per sq. foot: $154
- Median household income: $150,625
Oklahoma
Photo Credit: 4k-Clips / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 73151
- City: Oklahoma City
- Metro: Oklahoma City
- Median home value: $427,600
- Median price per sq. foot: Insufficient data
- Median household income: $172,500
Oregon
Photo Credit: George Ostertag / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 97034
- City: Lake Oswego
- Metro: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
- Median home value: $788,100
- Median price per sq. foot: $312
- Median household income: $118,566
Pennsylvania
Photo Credit: DecoSoul / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 19035
- City: Lower Merion
- Metro: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
- Median home value: $965,000
- Median price per sq. foot: $261
- Median household income: $195,862
Rhode Island
Photo Credit: Ellen McKnight / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 02807
- City: New Shoreham
- Metro: Providence-Warwick
- Median home value: $1,165,400
- Median price per sq. foot: $717
- Median household income: $76,174
South Carolina
Photo Credit: Juan Ochoa / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 29482
- City: Sullivan’s Island
- Metro: Charleston-North Charleston
- Median home value: $1,847,700
- Median price per sq. foot: $745
- Median household income: $120,850
South Dakota
Photo Credit: Jacob Boomsma / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 57030
- City: Garretson
- Metro: Sioux Falls
- Median home value: $280,000
- Median price per sq. foot: Insufficient data
- Median household income: $75,577
Tennessee
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 37215
- City: Nashville
- Metro: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin
- Median home value: $657,500
- Median price per sq. foot: $247
- Median household income: $112,047
Texas
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 75205
- City: University Park
- Metro: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
- Median home value: $1,170,100
- Median price per sq. foot: $398
- Median household income: $129,406
Utah
Photo Credit: Boaz Rottem / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 84060
- City: Park City
- Metro: Summit Park
- Median home value: $875,500
- Median price per sq. foot: $772
- Median household income: $104,645
Vermont
Photo Credit: Salvan_Photography / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 05445
- City: Charlotte
- Metro: Burlington-South Burlington
- Median home value: $542,800
- Median price per sq. foot: Insufficient data
- Median household income: $117,407
Virginia
Photo Credit: Kristina Blokhin / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 22066
- City: Great Falls
- Metro: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
- Median home value: $1,073,200
- Median price per sq. foot: $334
- Median household income: $218,638
Washington
Photo Credit: MIHAI ANDRITOIU / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 98039
- City: Medina
- Metro: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue
- Median home value: $2,817,700
- Median price per sq. foot: Insufficient data
- Median household income: $186,484
West Virginia
Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 25443
- City: Shepherdstown
- Metro: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
- Median home value: $284,600
- Median price per sq. foot: $149
- Median household income: $85,085
Wisconsin
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 53726
- City: Madison
- Metro: Madison
- Median home value: $491,800
- Median price per sq. foot: Insufficient data
- Median household income: $40,712
Wyoming
Photo Credit: Panther Media GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 82009
- City: Cheyenne
- Metro: Cheyenne
- Median home value: $323,600
- Median price per sq. foot: $179
- Median household income: $82,797
District of Columbia
Photo Credit: Visions of America, LLC / Alamy Stock Photo
- Most expensive zip code: 20015
- City: Washington
- Metro: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
- Median home value: $1,039,000
- Median price per sq. foot: $546
- Median household income: $158,401
Methodology
The home price data used in this analysis is from Zillow. The median home value is the most recent Zillow Home Value Index, accessed on February 25, 2019. This statistic includes all homes in a given zip code. The median price per square foot was calculated using Zillow’s median price per square foot by month for 2018. This statistic only includes homes listed in 2018. Both the median home value and median price per square foot include single-family, condominium and co-operative homes with a county record. Median household income for each zip code is from the U.S. Bureau 2017 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates.
For each state, the zip code with the highest median home value was identified and used as the basis for this list. Some data is missing for certain, smaller zip codes as a result of insufficient data.