Somers, Mount Pleasant and Caledonia might finally get their own ZIP codes

Do you live in southern Caledonia but have a Racine mailing address? Or reside in northeastern Kenosha County but have a Racine mailing address, as the famed Hobnob supper club does?

A bill is being proposed to fix that.

On Tuesday in the Senate and in Congress last week, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil and Sen. Ron Johnson introduced a bill to give unique ZIP codes to the villages of Somers, Mount Pleasant and Caledonia.

If passed, each of those communities would have its own ZIP code.

“After hearing from residents and community leaders in Racine and Kenosha county about their frustrations with mail delivery mix-ups caused by outdated ZIP code boundaries, I was pleased to work with Sen. Johnson to help,” Steil, a Janesville Republican whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, said in a statement Wednesday. “This common-sense legislation instructs USPS to simplify and modernize these boundaries, saving many Southeast Wisconsin residents from needless headaches.”

People are also reading…

Johnson added that this could lower insurance premiums for suburban residents.

Insurance companies typically offer less-favorable insurance premiums to those who live in areas with more crime, with roads that are considered less safe, and areas that are more densely populated, and those calculations are traditionally based on ZIP code data. By ensuring residents of the suburban communities have ZIP codes that do not overlap with urban areas, they could see their insurance rates drop.

Steil’s and Johnson’s proposal does not include recommendations for what those three new five-digit zip codes would be. Rather, the bill states simply that "Not later than 270 days after the date of enactment of this Act, the United States Postal Service shall designate a single, unique ZIP code for, as nearly as practicable" for Somers, Mount Pleasant and Caledonia.

