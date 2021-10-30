Someone votes early, then dies; should their ballot still count?

Names

During a Thursday press conference detailing the Racine County Sheriff's Office's allegations of potential election fraud at Ridgewood Care Center, Shirley Westphal's last name was not shared. Nor was the full name of her daughter, Judy, who filed the initial complaint that sparked the Sheriff's Office's investigation; Judy was also in attendance at the conference, but did not take questions.

However, the Sheriff's Office shared some of its investigation documents, and on them Judy's and Shirley's full names were not redacted: Judy Westphal-Mitchell and Shirley Westphal. Other sources' names were blacked out.

Shirley's birthdate was not shared by law enforcement or included in investigative documents, nor was The Journal Times able to find an obituary for her. As such, the deceased's voting record could not be independently verified via myvote.wi.gov.

According to RCSO documents, Shirley did not die at Ridgewood Care Center, but rather received hospice care elsewhere in the final week of her life. That location was redacted.