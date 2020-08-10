‘Someone has to step up’: Some dedicated poll workers refuse to quit amid COVID-19 fears

Davis said that she is “cautious about this whole thing, but I’m not paranoid.” At 72 years old, she is aware that she is at greater risk of suffering greater complications from COVID-19 if she catches it, as compared to a young person. But she, like Beauchamp, pointed out “somebody has got to do it.”

“I don’t feel like we’re invincible,” Davis said of her own and her husband’s approach to the pandemic. “We’re cautious and healthy.”

Historically, the majority of typical poll workers, 58%, are over the age of 60, according to 2018 data from the Pew Research Center.

In the City of Racine — which has a population of 77,432 and 14 total polling places, more than the combined totals of Caledonia and Mount Pleasant, which have six polling places each — members of the National Guard will be necessary for fully staffed polling places.

City Clerk Tara Coolidge said Wednesday night that she needs at minimum 25 new poll workers for Tuesday’s election, while 40 would bring the city’s polling places close to fully staffed.