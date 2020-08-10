‘Someone has to step up’: Some dedicated poll workers refuse to quit amid COVID-19 fears

CALEDONIA — Thanks to “an overwhelming slew of applications,” the Village of Caledonia will be one of the Wisconsin municipalities that actually has enough poll workers to manage Tuesday’s primary election on its own.
The village won’t need the National Guard to help, unlike so many other municipalities across Wisconsin who have seen large shortages of staffing as poll workers choose not to work this year in order to avoid the novel coronavirus. On Wednesday, less than a week before the primary election, Gov. Tony Evers announced that Wisconsin National Guard members would again be activated to serve at polling places like they did in April.
Caledonia Village Clerk Karie Pope was expecting her village to need help from the Guard again, as was necessary for the frenetic April 7 presidential primary election.
“April was just a mess,” Pope said.
But in the past few weeks, her office has “received an overwhelming slew of applications to be poll workers” from people who have never done it before. And that was before the Caledonia Village Board on Monday approved a pay raise for poll workers from $8.50 to $10 an hour.
“People in Caledonia want to help,” Pope said Thursday after spending her morning training 12 new poll workers.
Nor will the Village of Mount Pleasant — with a population of 27,014, not much greater than Caledonia’s population of 24,701 — need the Guard’s help this week. Although Mount Pleasant Village Clerk Stephanie Kohlhagen said the village will almost certainly need augmented staff in November; the same goes for Caledonia, which might need extra help during the busier presidential election three months away.
Vicky Beauchamp, a 67-year-old who has worked at Caledonia’s polls since the 1990s and is now chief inspector at polls stationed at Franksville Bridge Church, said the reason she has not quit is because “someone has to step up.”
Social distancing protocols, hand sanitizing stations and Plexiglas dividers will be in place at polling stations in Caledonia and statewide on Tuesday, and the poll workers plan to follow precautions to a T to protect themselves and others against the virus.
“I’m just doing my civic duty, I guess. I enjoy doing the work and I enjoy seeing people. Even if it’s a little different now,” Beauchamp said.
“It’s a community service. I’ve always been willing to help out. It’s not a problem,” added Mary Davis, who will serve as a poll worker on Tuesday at the Village of Caledonia Highway Garage, 6922 Nicholson Road; that polling place is usually stationed at St. Louis Catholic Church, but has been relocated due to the pandemic.
Davis said that she is “cautious about this whole thing, but I’m not paranoid.” At 72 years old, she is aware that she is at greater risk of suffering greater complications from COVID-19 if she catches it, as compared to a young person. But she, like Beauchamp, pointed out “somebody has got to do it.”
“I don’t feel like we’re invincible,” Davis said of her own and her husband’s approach to the pandemic. “We’re cautious and healthy.”
Historically, the majority of typical poll workers, 58%, are over the age of 60, according to 2018 data from the Pew Research Center.
In the City of Racine — which has a population of 77,432 and 14 total polling places, more than the combined totals of Caledonia and Mount Pleasant, which have six polling places each — members of the National Guard will be necessary for fully staffed polling places.
City Clerk Tara Coolidge said Wednesday night that she needs at minimum 25 new poll workers for Tuesday’s election, while 40 would bring the city’s polling places close to fully staffed.
County Clerk Wendy Christensen, who is in charge of submitting a request that includes how many Guardsmen/poll workers the whole county will need, spent her Thursday connecting with municipal clerks to find out which cities, villages and towns will need help. In addition to the City of Racine, she said that the Town of Waterford and City of Burlington will likely be short-staffed unless they get last-minute help.
