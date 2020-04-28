Some state leaders afraid jobs lost from COVID-19 could be worse than the Great Recession

Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said it was “shocking” that Evers was considering allowing Safer at Home to continue, blaming the order for the market conditions that have left hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites out of work. Nearly 300,000 people in Wisconsin applied for unemployment during the second week of April, nearly 10 times as many people who had applied over the same week in 2019.

“It appears that Evers’ is actively thinking about extending Safer at Home into and possibly through the summer at the cost of almost three-quarters of a million people losing their jobs,” Wanggaard stated Monday. “It’s disturbing to know that the Governor apparently realizes that his order is costing four times more jobs than the Great Recession, and that he is literally doubling down the Safer at Home order.”

'A ridiculous assertion'

Evers claimed that the assertion Safer at Home will be extended in full for another three months is “a ridiculous assertion,” and pointed to how some restrictions are already being relaxed: golf courses, more car washes, upholstery shops and dog groomers are now allowed to be open.