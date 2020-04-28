Some state leaders afraid jobs lost from COVID-19 could be worse than the Great Recession

MADISON — Some state leaders are afraid the employment losses from COVID-19 could be worse than the Great Recession.
According to a study from the Center for Wisconsin Studies, 155,200 jobs were lost in the state during the recession between the end of 2007 and mid-2010.
And a survey published last week from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, which asked businesses what would happen if current economic conditions lasted for three months, found that about one out of every three Wisconsin business owners (representing around 725,000 jobs) are “worried about survival” and might have to close permanently because of coronavirus.
A Wall Street Journal analysis cited by Gov. Tony Evers’ office affirms this. The analysis found that 29% of U.S. employers have "gone idle" due to COVID-19 shutdowns. Applying that metric to Wisconsin, the governor’s office found that “48,619 establishments are closed, affecting 724,362 employees.”
Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said it was “shocking” that Evers was considering allowing Safer at Home to continue, blaming the order for the market conditions that have left hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites out of work. Nearly 300,000 people in Wisconsin applied for unemployment during the second week of April, nearly 10 times as many people who had applied over the same week in 2019.
“It appears that Evers’ is actively thinking about extending Safer at Home into and possibly through the summer at the cost of almost three-quarters of a million people losing their jobs,” Wanggaard stated Monday. “It’s disturbing to know that the Governor apparently realizes that his order is costing four times more jobs than the Great Recession, and that he is literally doubling down the Safer at Home order.”
'A ridiculous assertion'
Evers claimed that the assertion Safer at Home will be extended in full for another three months is “a ridiculous assertion,” and pointed to how some restrictions are already being relaxed: golf courses, more car washes, upholstery shops and dog groomers are now allowed to be open.
The governor added that “There is no indication in that letter that we’re going to extend it three months,” referring to the letter issued on April 16 that Safer at Home would be partially extended through May 26.
Still, the governor and state health officials have been reticent about providing exact dates regarding when restrictions will continue to be dialed back. They attest that the timing of orders is based on the spread or containment of the disease, not on the calendar.
“We need to analyze that (COVID-19 data and social distancing) and see how it’s working until we get to a new phase after Safer at Home ends,” Evers said Monday. “We’re heading in the right direction and I’m very confident we will continue to dial it down.”
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.