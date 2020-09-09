Some Siena families change their minds about virtual, send kids back to class

White believes the increase to 66% of students currently attending classes in person is a testament to the work everyone involved is doing to keep one another safe, from parents, to students to staff.

“We’re glad they’re back and that our protocols are working,” White said.

Although Siena spent the summer in intensive planning for this year’s unconventional return to school, White said that they couldn’t be sure how things would go until classes began.

But White said the students want to be in school, so they’re following the rules like wearing masks and keeping six feet apart so that they can stay there. She believes that some students who started out learning from home decided to return to in-person learning after seeing their friends having fun without them, while parents changed their minds after seeing that safety measure were working.

Siena is hoping to bring all students back to in-person learning after the first nine weeks, unless there is a dramatic change in conditions before then, White said.

Siena students who learn from home do so synchronously with their peers, through livestreams of their classrooms.

