Some Siena families change their minds about virtual, send kids back to class

RACINE — Some Siena Catholic Schools families chose to start off the year learning virtually due to concerns about COVID-19, but quickly changed their minds once the school year began.
Siena offered families the choice ahead of this school year of either learning virtually from home or in the classroom.
Within the first two weeks of classes, 102 Siena Catholic School students across its six schools changed their minds about their choice to either learn from home or from school. The majority of those who changed their minds switched from learning from home to learning from school.
Families were permitted to change their decisions up until the end of the second week of classes. Siena’s school year began Aug. 24.
Siena wanted to give parents the option to change their minds up to the two-week deadline in case the option they initially chose was not working for their child.
“We don’t want to leave a kid in situation where they’re failing or they’re struggling,” said Brenda White, president of Siena Catholic Schools.
As of Monday, around two-thirds of Siena’s nearly 1,600 students were learning from school with the other third learning from home. When Siena surveyed parents earlier this summer, only half said they definitely wanted their kids back in the building this fall.
White believes the increase to 66% of students currently attending classes in person is a testament to the work everyone involved is doing to keep one another safe, from parents, to students to staff.
“We’re glad they’re back and that our protocols are working,” White said.
Although Siena spent the summer in intensive planning for this year’s unconventional return to school, White said that they couldn’t be sure how things would go until classes began.
But White said the students want to be in school, so they’re following the rules like wearing masks and keeping six feet apart so that they can stay there. She believes that some students who started out learning from home decided to return to in-person learning after seeing their friends having fun without them, while parents changed their minds after seeing that safety measure were working.
Siena is hoping to bring all students back to in-person learning after the first nine weeks, unless there is a dramatic change in conditions before then, White said.
Siena students who learn from home do so synchronously with their peers, through livestreams of their classrooms.
