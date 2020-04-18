× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — Facilities housing the elderly right now have created varied action plans to protect residents and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the chance of death for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 is below 1.5% for the total population, people in their 70s have an approximate 8.6% chance of death, according to a study published in the medical journal Lancet; and for those who are 80 or older, the chance of death jumps to 13.4%.

A couple Racine area facilities already have confirmed cases, and others are taking extra precautions to try to stop an outbreak, sometimes to the dismay of residents who feel their rights are being violated.

Still some people feel more should be done to protect our society’s most vulnerable.

The situations

Both Primrose Retirement Community in Mount Pleasant and The Woods of Caledonia have at least two confirmed cases each. At least one employee and one resident at each facility have been diagnosed, although few specifics have been released as the county and senior-living facility leaders cite privacy laws.

Home Harbor of Racine didn’t have any confirmed cases as of Friday. And that may be because of strict restrictions that some independent residents have complained about.

Both Primrose and Home Harbor refused to answer questions for this story. A representative for the group that owns The Woods of Caledonia replied to a handful of questions via email.

Primrose and quarantine

If you call Primrose, there’s a prerecorded voicemail message with some information about what’s going on there. A prerecorded voice says that staff “has increased the precautionary measures” since the staff member and first resident were diagnosed.

The employee is “isolated at home” and the resident is “currently comfortable and isolated,” following “isolation protocols” defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To further try to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, there’s a “Quarantine of all residents to apartments.”

“Residents are asked to stay in their apartments, only coming out for necessary medical appointments,” the message says.

The Woods, testing problems and a mother with COVID

Tom Fodor said on Thursday that he has “been on a kind of crusade” over the past few weeks. His mother, who is 94 and already has severe dementia, was diagnosed with COVID-19 Wednesday night.

“There is a high probability she’s not going to make it,” he said over the phone Thursday, less than 24 hours after his mother’s diagnosis.

On April 2, The Woods of Caledonia informed the families of residents that one staff member had contracted COVID-19.

Fodor was told that employee was stationed on the fourth floor and had already been sent home to self-quarantine. His mother lived on the second floor and rarely left it. “That seemed to give me some peace,” Fodor said of the perceived distance between the deadly virus and his mom, a lifelong Caledonia resident. “It didn’t seem like there was much more I could do.”

But then Fodor read in the newspaper about how Froedtert South hospital system donated enough tests for everyone who worked and lived at Parkside Manor in Kenosha after seven cases were reported there.

“Why can’t we do this at The Woods of Caledonia?” Fodor asked.

People living in long-term care facilities are considered to be among the highest risk because they are in close contact with each other and because of age and underlying health problems.

Fodor has spent the last couple weeks trying to get in touch with leaders of The Woods of Caledonia, its Maryland-based owners, and with state and local leaders to try to get some preventative testing done. “I’m doing everything I possibly can here to do proactive testing at The Woods of Caledonia.”

But he has had little luck, other than a phone call with a staffer in state Rep. Tip McGuire’s office and a couple conversations with The Woods of Caledonia’s executive director.

“He (the executive director) says there isn’t anything he could do,” Fodor said regarding procuring tests.

In an email to The Journal Times Friday, National Director of Marketing Janet Davis (who works for Meridian Senior, which owns The Woods of Caledonia) wrote: “Before and after the first confirmed case, we have been following and often exceeding the guidelines provided by the CDC and other relevant government health officials.

We continue to diligently enforce stringent infection control policies to screen all staff and residents twice daily for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 infections … After the first case was confirmed, we implemented additional precautions on the floor where the affected staff had been assigned. Some of these precautions on that floor include staff wears full PPE at all times, resident doors are closed, and only essential staff members can enter.”

On April 11, Fodor was informed that a resident tested positive for COVID-19. Around that same time, Fodor later learned, his mother appeared to start acting strangely, looked pale and seemed lethargic.

Then on Wednesday Fodor got a phone call that his mother was being taken by ambulance to the hospital. The day before, she had been tested for COVID-19 but the results had not come back yet.

By Thursday, she had been placed on oxygen and her test had come back positive.

“If they could have started testing the most highly at risk people in the State of Wisconsin, they could understand better about what they’re dealing with and what they have to do next so they could use their resources more wisely to save lives and eventually back to work,” Fodor said. “We’re in this land right now where we’re in the dark.”

State leaders agree with Fodor: Widespread testing would help and is the only way to understand the extent of the outbreak. But health officials also say there still are not enough tests available. Although the state’s testing capacities have increased to more than 7,000 per day, the numbers of daily tests completed hang around 2,000.

“What are the powers that be doing to save the lives of our higher risk residents? There’s no game plan. Everybody is doing something different. And people are dying,” Fodor said.

Some conservatives have increased their volume when criticizing Gov. Tony Evers over the past week for not having a schedule for when the state can reopen, the same thing that Republican President Donald Trump’s administration has been critiqued for on the national scale.

But top health advisors — like Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm and The White House Coronavirus Task Force’s Dr. Anthony Fauci — say it’s impossible to know for sure when life can get back to normal without widespread testing.

Regardless, “It might be too late for my mom,” Fodor said.

Home Harbor and restrictions

It’s a similar situation at Home Harbor even though no cases have been confirmed there, according to a handful of residents and family members who spoke with The Journal Times.

“We are not allowed to go outside for any purpose, not even on our own sidewalks, which I thought was very unfair,” said one independent living resident. To get groceries or other food, family members, friends or staff have to take orders and make deliveries while maintaining social distancing.

Families of residents have been told if they want to take their loved ones out of Home Harbor for the next few months then they can bring them back after the pandemic runs its course. But few families have done that, partly because many residents’ families don’t live nearby.

A couple residents complained that staff was “treating us like little kids by not letting us know things” since no written notice of the restrictions on leaving the building was given.

Outdoor walks may be allowed soon, one resident said, something they had been asking for since the beginning of March.

“We can’t go out. The only thing we can do is walk the hallways,” the resident said. “I know they’re trying to help us … (But) they’re violating our rights.”

