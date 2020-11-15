Some RUSD special ed students returned to buildings last week; to go back to virtual due to health order

According to Chris Bucher, communications specialists for DPI, the department provided all districts with the same guidance: They must continue to provide a free and appropriate public education or FAPE by delivering specially designed instruction, as laid out in the student’s Individualized Education Program.

Special education students are required to have an IEP, determined by a group of stakeholders including the student’s teacher and guardian. IEPs lay out specific needs and requirements for that student, such as a certain amount of one-on-one time or allowing the student more time than others to finish tests. IEPs also contain goals for each student.

Angelina Ortiz, 13, was part of the small group of special education students who started the school year in person. This setup allowed Ortiz to have a one-on-one aide by her side at Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School, something that is required in her IEP. When the district decided to stop in-person learning for special education students in October, due to increasing cases of COVID-19, Ortiz’s father started working part-time, changing his schedule so that he could assist her with schoolwork in the mornings.

Angelina’s mother, Raquel Ortiz, said her daughter is not capable of learning virtually without someone sitting right beside her to keep her focused.

