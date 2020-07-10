Some restrictions lifted as city announces it is moving into next phase of 'Safer Racine'

RACINE — The City of Racine is moving into the next phase of its contested "Safer Racine" ordinance, the Public Health Department announced just after noon Friday.

"Restrictions have been loosened to the benefit of all, but can quickly result in more harm than good. Individual residents and businesses choosing not to engage in a unified response will only put our community in danger," City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said in a statement. “There is no doubt that the necessary policies taken to limit the spread of the disease have caused adverse fiscal and day-to-day living challenges for Racine businesses and residents."