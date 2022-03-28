Some Republicans plan to loosen Wisconsin gun laws if Gov. Evers is unseated

If a Republican is able to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in this November’s gubernatorial election, there’s a good chance gun rights will be expanded in Wisconsin.

High-profile GOP voices including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and attorney general candidate Adam Jarchow have said that they believe what is known as a “constitutional carry” law (also referred to as “permit-less carry”) could be passed if Evers is unseated in the fall.

“I support Constitutional Carry and we will enact it when we have a GOP Governor,” Vos wrote in a Facebook comment last month.

Constitutional carry refers to laws in effect in more than 20 states that allow any adult to carry a handgun, either concealed or openly, without a permit.

Currently in Wisconsin, to legally carry a concealed firearm, the individual must be 21 years of age, not be a felon and have completed a 36-hour initial firearms training course. No permit is needed to carry an unconcealed firearm for most people ages 10 and up, so long as the firearm is a long gun or rifle with a barrel longer than 16 inches or if the firearm is a shotgun with a barrel longer than 18 inches.

Fired former Missouri cop is vocal demonstrator outside Kyle Rittenhouse trial, reports say A man who identified himself as "Maserati Mike" and has been among the loudest demonstrators in Kenosha during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial is a fired former police officer from Ferguson, Missouri, reports say.

Indiana is the most recent state to enact constitutional carry, with Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signing one into law March 21.

The National Rifle Association characterizes constitutional carry laws as “life-saving.” Other supporters argue constitutional carry brings state laws in line with the Second Amendment. Opponents assert such laws make communities less safe and make it easier for criminals carrying illegally possessed guns to go unnoticed.

In an unsuccessful attempt to convince Holcomb not to sign constitutional carry into law, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief of Police Christopher Bailey wrote a commentary published in The Indianapolis Star: “This dangerous public policy (constitutional carry) will embolden those who are legally prohibited from possessing a gun to freely carry them on our streets without common-sense checks from law enforcement … Constitutional carry will make the already perilous work of our officers even more dangerous. As public servants, we should be committed to all of those we serve, not special interests or the vocal minority.”

Whether constitutional carry would be a priority for the Wisconsin Republican Party in 2023 is unclear.

When asked for comment last week, Scott Kelly — chief of staff and legal counsel to state Sen. Van Wanggaard, a Republican and retired Racine police officer — said in an email: “People are focused on the economy, public safety and putting parents in charge of their children’s education. Inflation, gas prices and crime are skyrocketing. That’s what Van is focused on. Constitutional carry hasn’t come up as a priority issue.

“Van’s position on the issue is clear — Van thinks that if you can legally carry a gun, you should be able to carry a gun legally with a lawful purpose.”

Evers has made it clear that he would tighten, rather than loosen, gun laws in Wisconsin, leading to the current deadlock in Wisconsin’s gun laws between the Democratic governor and Republican-majority Legislature.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.