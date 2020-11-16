Some Racine schools may fight health order telling them to close

Pete Van Der Puy, head of school at Racine Christian, which serves 159 students in grades K-8, said the school had only seen a couple of positive cases so far this year.

“We’ve been putting all the protocols in place that the city Health Department required of us,” Van Der Puy said. “We’ve been doing everything right and it’s worked for us.”

Van Der Puy added that he believes the closure of school buildings will be a burden for parents. Racine Christian will continue to prepare for virtual learning, he said, in the case that an effort to fight the order is unsuccessful.

Van Der Puy said he was set to meet with leaders of other local religious schools on Monday to discuss how to move forward.

LoCoco said he could not disclose if any schools in Racine had reached out to WILL regarding the health order. He added that WILL is taking a close look at the order and that “nothing is off the table” regarding potential legal action.

Holidays concerns inform order

Bowersox said the timing of the order was due to the three major upcoming holidays: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.

“So far we’ve seen surges after every single major holiday,” she said.

