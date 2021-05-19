Some Racine schools could start 2 hours later in the fall because of lingering COVID issues

The proposal under consideration would change the 7:20 a.m. to 2:11 p.m. school schedule at Dr. Jones, S.C. Johnson and Schulte to 9:20 a.m. to 4:11 p.m. Students at Janes and Olympia Brown would see their 8:05 a.m. to 2:56 p.m. schedule changed to 9:05 a.m. to 3:56 p.m. And the 8:15 a.m. to 3:06 p.m. schedule at West Ridge would change to 9:15 a.m. to 4:06 p.m.

Pushback

Racine Educators United, the labor union for RUSD educators, is urging School Board members to reject the plan and avoid disrupting the school day for teachers and parents at the six schools.

REU President Angelina Cruz said employees and families agreed to accept the temporary change in start times and dismissal times in the current school year as a way of cooperating during the COVID-19 health crisis. But Cruz believes the district should find a different solution for next year.

“It’s hard for me to understand why you would add a layer of disruption,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a written statement released by the union, Tamara Patton, a Dr. Jones School parent, said working families do not have the flexibility in their daily schedules to make the adjustment nor can they afford extra child care services when their kids are not in school.