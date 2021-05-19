Some Racine schools could start 2 hours later in the fall because of lingering COVID issues

RACINE — Teachers and parents in the Racine Unified School District are fighting a move to delay start times next fall at several elementary schools, in some cases up to 2 hours later than usual.
The proposal stems from transportation challenges created when the COVID-19 pandemic required social distancing of students on school buses as a safeguard against spreading the virus.
Why the change in times?
The public RYDE Transit System could not achieve social distancing on its buses, so students who were using RYDE to get to school were shifted to buses in the school district’s own transportation system.
The school district’s bus contractor, First Student Inc., could accommodate the extra students, but not without delaying start times at six schools: Dr. Jones Elementary School, 3300 Chicory Road; Janes Elementary School, 1424 N. Wisconsin St.; Olympia Brown Elementary School, 2115 S. Half Mile Road; S.C. Johnson Elementary School, 2420 Kentucky St.; Schulte Elementary School, 8515 Westminster Drive, Sturtevant; West Ridge Elementary School, 1347 S. Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant.
The delayed start times took effect this school year as a temporary measure. But with public health officials still recommending social distancing on school buses until further notice, RUSD school officials are considering continuing the later start times during the 2021-22 school year.
The proposal under consideration would change the 7:20 a.m. to 2:11 p.m. school schedule at Dr. Jones, S.C. Johnson and Schulte to 9:20 a.m. to 4:11 p.m. Students at Janes and Olympia Brown would see their 8:05 a.m. to 2:56 p.m. schedule changed to 9:05 a.m. to 3:56 p.m. And the 8:15 a.m. to 3:06 p.m. schedule at West Ridge would change to 9:15 a.m. to 4:06 p.m.
Pushback
Racine Educators United, the labor union for RUSD educators, is urging School Board members to reject the plan and avoid disrupting the school day for teachers and parents at the six schools.
REU President Angelina Cruz said employees and families agreed to accept the temporary change in start times and dismissal times in the current school year as a way of cooperating during the COVID-19 health crisis. But Cruz believes the district should find a different solution for next year.
“It’s hard for me to understand why you would add a layer of disruption,” she said.
In a written statement released by the union, Tamara Patton, a Dr. Jones School parent, said working families do not have the flexibility in their daily schedules to make the adjustment nor can they afford extra child care services when their kids are not in school.
Plus, delaying dismissal times until after 4 p.m. in some instances creates a scenario in which students could be arriving home from school after dark, Patton said.
“The district is essentially forcing parents to make unnecessary sacrifices when it comes the future of their jobs and the safety of their children,” she said.
Decision delayed
School board members were scheduled to consider the issue May 17, but they postponed action until June 7.
Rosalie Daca, the district’s chief academic officer, told the School Board that discussions were underway with both RYDE and First Student to consider alternatives to the schedule changes for next fall.
Daca told board members that talks were continuing virtually around the clock so that if later start times are necessary at some schools, officials will know that they “exhausted all possibilities.” The options should be clearer by the June 7 School Board meeting, she said.
“You’re going to have to make a decision soon,” she told board members.
The teachers’ union, which represents about 2,300 teachers and other Racine school employees, is working to rally teachers and others to oppose the school schedule change.
Cruz said many people were unaware until about a week earlier that the district was considering the later start times for the school year starting next fall.
In the union’s written statement, Schulte Elementary School teacher Bill Sakalaucks said parents and school employees did not know the district was considering “upending” school schedules next fall.
“If the board passes this absurd proposal,” Sakalaucks said, “parents will literally be stuck with a school schedule that does not work for their families.”