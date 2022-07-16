 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Racine County businesses

Some Racine County businesses expanding despite difficult economy

  • 0

Despite economic struggles, Racine County businesses are still pulling through, and some are expanding or supplementing their businesses with new equipment or advertising. Sometimes with the help of a local nonprofit organization.

Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high: gasoline is up almost 60% since 2021, food prices have increased 10.4% and housing costs have increased 5.6% since 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. An end to federal COVID-19 relief has also taken a financial toll.

But looking on the positive side, the Racine County Economic Development Corporation’s Leadership Council presentation Tuesday morning discussed some highlights of the local economy from the last six months.

RCEDC representatives spoke of business expansion, and businesses taking advantage of the organization’s loans and grants. Brian Andrew, chief investment officer at Johnson Financial Group, covered national trends.

People are also reading…

John's Main Event bar owners Ryan Benkendorf and Joe Benkendorf

Ryan Benkendorf, left, and his brother, Joe Benkendorf, shown behind the bar at John's Main Event, in early 2022 purchased the Burlington bar and grill, joining an elite group of 25 local businesses licensed to sell beer, wine and hard liquor for on-premise consumption.

In the last six months, RCEDC helped bring a new business to Burlington’s Downtown, Buzzed Wine Bar, and helped three businesses expand: The Track at Burlington Hobbies, TS Food Manufacturing and John’s Main Event. A total of 46 new jobs are being created as a result of the expansions, RCEDC reported.

RCEDC also provided grants to Flitz International and Waterford Stillhouse, both of Waterford, to expand their online marketing.

The owner of Northern Mechanical outgrew working from his own property and purchased a vacant property in Yorkville with the help of an RCEDC grant and loan. Yorkville is also receiving charging stations for Amazon.

M&J Krueger Trucking in Sturtevant continues to grow and purchased additional trucking equipment with the help of an RCEDC program. A+ Auto purchased land to build a new facility and add more workers.

Oterra is a manufacturing company coming to Mount Pleasant. The company brings $40 million in new investment and 115 new full-time employees. Advanced Care Specialists purchased new equipment with the help of an RCEDC program.

A total of 13 businesses from Racine received financial support loans. Summit Packaging, H.E.R. Valley and Pawstar are expanding business in various ways.

A new company, Patton Law Office, has emerged in Racine.

In Caledonia, Scannell Properties bought 65 acres of land in the DeBack Farms Business Park, which has left the park with one property remaining. Two new business parks are additionally planned near Interstate 94.

Laura Million

Million

Cultures Supporting Life, an Italian-owned probiotic manufacturing company, just last month opened an 80,000-square-foot facility and created 31 jobs last month in Caledonia.

“It’s rewarding to see a project from its inception to its fruition,” said Laura Million, deputy director of RCEDC. “So congratulations to CSL and to Caledonia.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine Police indicate March 20 'attempted execution' caught on video was an attempted retribution

Racine Police indicate March 20 'attempted execution' caught on video was an attempted retribution

A second Racine man faces an attempted homicide charge for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old on March 20 on Racine's north side in what authorities are calling "an attempted execution" that was captured on video.

The Racine Police Department believes the shooting is a case of mistaken identity, with the shooters believing the teenager was a Northside For Life gang member even though he is not actually affiliated with any gang.

Police also have asserted that the March 20 shooting was intended to be in retribution for the March 13 killing of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson. According to court documents, both of the men charged in the March 20 shooting were wearing clothing in tribute to Henderson when they were arrested and police asserted that those charged believe the NFL gang was responsible for Henderson's death.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News