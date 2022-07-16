Some Racine County businesses expanding despite difficult economy

Despite economic struggles, Racine County businesses are still pulling through, and some are expanding or supplementing their businesses with new equipment or advertising. Sometimes with the help of a local nonprofit organization.

Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high: gasoline is up almost 60% since 2021, food prices have increased 10.4% and housing costs have increased 5.6% since 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. An end to federal COVID-19 relief has also taken a financial toll.

But looking on the positive side, the Racine County Economic Development Corporation’s Leadership Council presentation Tuesday morning discussed some highlights of the local economy from the last six months.

RCEDC representatives spoke of business expansion, and businesses taking advantage of the organization’s loans and grants. Brian Andrew, chief investment officer at Johnson Financial Group, covered national trends.

In the last six months, RCEDC helped bring a new business to Burlington’s Downtown, Buzzed Wine Bar, and helped three businesses expand: The Track at Burlington Hobbies, TS Food Manufacturing and John’s Main Event. A total of 46 new jobs are being created as a result of the expansions, RCEDC reported.

RCEDC also provided grants to Flitz International and Waterford Stillhouse, both of Waterford, to expand their online marketing.

The owner of Northern Mechanical outgrew working from his own property and purchased a vacant property in Yorkville with the help of an RCEDC grant and loan. Yorkville is also receiving charging stations for Amazon.

M&J Krueger Trucking in Sturtevant continues to grow and purchased additional trucking equipment with the help of an RCEDC program. A+ Auto purchased land to build a new facility and add more workers.

Oterra is a manufacturing company coming to Mount Pleasant. The company brings $40 million in new investment and 115 new full-time employees. Advanced Care Specialists purchased new equipment with the help of an RCEDC program.

A total of 13 businesses from Racine received financial support loans. Summit Packaging, H.E.R. Valley and Pawstar are expanding business in various ways.

A new company, Patton Law Office, has emerged in Racine.

In Caledonia, Scannell Properties bought 65 acres of land in the DeBack Farms Business Park, which has left the park with one property remaining. Two new business parks are additionally planned near Interstate 94.

Cultures Supporting Life, an Italian-owned probiotic manufacturing company, just last month opened an 80,000-square-foot facility and created 31 jobs last month in Caledonia.

“It’s rewarding to see a project from its inception to its fruition,” said Laura Million, deputy director of RCEDC. “So congratulations to CSL and to Caledonia.”