Some Racine County bars, hair salons reopen, others remain cautious

RACINE COUNTY — After the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home Order unconstitutional Wednesday, some businesses didn’t waste any time reopening after being closed for more than two months.

The R&R Club at 1015 Main St. in Union Grove quickly announced on Facebook that it was opening up Wednesday night. They posted a sign with a photo saying, “Bar open.” Within about an hour there were customers in the bar stools.

Business was slowly starting to trickle in Thursday at Cooler by the Lake, 24709 W. Loomis Road in Wind Lake, which had been closed since the Stay at Home order went into effect in March. Veteran bartender Debi Reichart said social distancing was not a problem early in the afternoon with only two customers at that time who were sitting several yards apart. Regarding health advisories, she joked that she would no longer be allowing customers to lick the bar. But on the serious side, Reichart said that it was good to be getting back to normal after a long hiatus.

In Downtown Racine, an hour after the Supreme Court decision was issued, Main Street bars remained closed. At 8:27 p.m. Wednesday the City’s Health Department issued an order saying the the Safer at Home order would stay in effect in the City of Racine.