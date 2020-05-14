Some Racine County bars, hair salons reopen, others remain cautious

RACINE COUNTY — After the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home Order unconstitutional Wednesday, some businesses didn’t waste any time reopening after being closed for more than two months.
The R&R Club at 1015 Main St. in Union Grove quickly announced on Facebook that it was opening up Wednesday night. They posted a sign with a photo saying, “Bar open.” Within about an hour there were customers in the bar stools.
Business was slowly starting to trickle in Thursday at Cooler by the Lake, 24709 W. Loomis Road in Wind Lake, which had been closed since the Stay at Home order went into effect in March. Veteran bartender Debi Reichart said social distancing was not a problem early in the afternoon with only two customers at that time who were sitting several yards apart. Regarding health advisories, she joked that she would no longer be allowing customers to lick the bar. But on the serious side, Reichart said that it was good to be getting back to normal after a long hiatus.
In Downtown Racine, an hour after the Supreme Court decision was issued, Main Street bars remained closed. At 8:27 p.m. Wednesday the City’s Health Department issued an order saying the the Safer at Home order would stay in effect in the City of Racine.
The city’s order continues to prohibit restaurants and bars from opening to dine-in customers through at least May 26. But elsewhere in the county, businesses are able to decide for themselves.
Ann Cahill, owner of the two-chair Burlington salon, The Electric Chair, cautiously reopened her doors on Thursday.
The Electric Chair at 136 E. Chestnut St., has been operating in Burlington for 20 years and closed its doors for the first time two months ago. For Cahill, it was the first time she was unable to work.
While her salon was closed, Cahill took to renovating the shop, her home, as well as teaching her first-grade aged granddaughter. Cahill said she is excited to see her clients but will have strict rules in place.
“I’m starting out really strict — everybody has to wear a mask, one person in the salon at a time,” Cahill said. “I’m using plastic capes until I feel that I can go back to cloth capes, you know disposable everything.”
For Cahill, it was time to get back to work but she noted that “slow and steady wins the race.”
While some bars are reopening in Racine County, including Lucky Mojo’s at 460 N. Pine St. in Burlington, others are being more cautious.
David Corbett and Sandy Corbett, owners of The Palace bar and restaurant at 356 N. Pine St. in Burlington, said they will continue to keep the dining room and bar closed for now despite a call from the Wisconsin Tavern League telling bars they could reopen.
“I would love to be able to open the bar and put cash in the register, I really, really would,” David Corbett said. “I would love to, but I don’t think it’s the best way.”
The Palace has been open for pickup and curbside delivery for lunch on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as well as for dinner on Friday and Saturday nights. David Corbett said that due to rising meat prices and product unavailability, they will no longer be doing business on Saturdays, traditionally a busy day for the restaurant.
“I have mixed feelings about it, too,” David Corbett said. “We’re older, Sandy’s older. I don’t want to be involved with it (the virus) and I don’t want to have it.”
Pete Wicklund contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.