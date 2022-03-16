Some Racine-based manufacturers join world in cutting off Russia | 'It's the right thing to do'

Within two days of the beginning of the invasion, Twin Disc moved to stop sending products to Russia.

“Two weeks ago, it was the day after the invasion in our daily meetings, we put a pause on shipping to Russia,” Batten said in a phone call Tuesday morning. “It’s the right thing do.”

Batten’s office sent out a directive: “Do not ship into Russia or Belarus.”

Twin Disc is far from the only company that responded to the invasion in this manner.

Companies including Apple, Victoria’s Secret, McDonald’s and Coca-Cola have closed their Russian operations in the weeks since the country invaded Ukraine.

More than 300 international companies have announced plans to curtail ties to Russia, with the pace accelerating as the deadly violence and humanitarian crisis worsens and Western governments ratchet up economic sanctions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded Thursday by saying that if foreign companies shut down production in Russia, he favored a plan to “bring in outside management and then transfer these companies to those who want to work.”

Such a move would bring Russia back toward the communism it had moved away from since the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. Modern Russia’s economy is generally viewed as somewhat capitalistic but heavily corrupt, with widespread governmental meddling. As much as 55% of the country’s economy “is in state hands,” reports the Peterson Institute for International Economics. In the U.S., that figure is around 12%.

Human toll It is impossible to know the exact death toll and number of refugees created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine currently. The civilian death toll is already in the thousands. The southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol reported Monday that more than 2,350 people in the city have died as a result of the invasion, with hundreds if not thousands dead in other cities throughout the country. Another 2,000-4,000 people defending Ukraine — some Ukrainian, some foreign volunteers — have been reported killed. Some estimates last week indicate 5,000-6,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine. The invasion is already considered the worst refugee crisis since World War II. More than 2.5 million Ukrainians — the equivalent of almost 13 times the population of Racine County, or nearly half the population of Wisconsin — have already fled the country.

Case, SC Johnson, Twin Disc

Russia and Belarus, the Kremlin’s closest ally, make up a relatively small piece of the puzzle for Twin Disc. Of Twin Disc’s $230 million in approximate annual revenue, only about $1 million comes from Russia, Batten estimated; virtually nothing comes from Belarus.

Among other machinery, Twin Disc manufactures power transmission equipment for vehicles and boats.

One of the contracts Twin Disc had in Russia, Batten said, was providing parts for boats for both the Ukrainian and Russian coast guards. Now, only Ukraine will be getting those boats, although there may remain issues in actually delivering the boats to the war-torn country.

Batten didn’t expect Twin Disc to take any losses as a result of cutting off Russia. Some customers may just have their orders filled sooner than expected, since orders that would have gone to Russia were canceled.

Twin Disc does not have any employees in Russia or Ukraine, Batten said.

CNH Industrial, the parent company of Racine-based Case IH, likewise is cutting off Russia.

“CNH Industrial strongly condemns any and all acts of unprovoked violence and aggression, and especially the current war in Ukraine which is having a devastating impact on so many people, including many of our own employees and dealers,” the company said in a statement Friday. “Two weeks ago, the company suspended all shipments to Russia and Belarus.”

There are 38 CNH employees in Ukraine, the company said; CNH did not say how many employees it has in Russia.

“We are providing them (the families in Ukraine) with ongoing assistance, including financial aid and relocation support,” CNH said. “CNH Industrial is also supporting its employees in Russia. As a company we make a clear distinction between our employees and their respective governments.”

CNH added that it has donated $500,000 to organizations that are “providing on the ground assistance to those in need, as well as establishing a global employee donation fund, with a dollar-for-dollar company match.” Likewise, CNH said it was “establishing a global employee donation fund, with a dollar-for-dollar company match.”

An SC Johnson spokesperson told Wisconsin Public Radio earlier this month that it has shut down operations in Ukraine. According to the statement SC Johnson provided to WPR: “Our priority is the safety of the SC Johnson people and their families there, and to that end, we are taking a number of actions to support them in their time of great need.”

A spokesperson for Modine, another international manufacturer based in Racine that reports around $2 billion in revenue per year, said in an email Monday “We are not interested in participating in an interview at this time.”

Big Pharma, Burger King stay

Pharmaceutical businesses, however, have not cut ties with Russia as quickly.

Drugmakers, medical device manufacturers, and health care companies, which are exempted from U.S. and European sanctions, said Russians need access to medicines and medical equipment and contend that international humanitarian law requires they keep supply chains open.

“As a health care company, we have an important purpose, which is why at this time we continue to serve people in all countries in which we operate who depend on us for essential products, some life-sustaining,” said Scott Stoffel, divisional vice president for Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories.

Johnson & Johnson — which has corporate offices in Moscow, Novosibirsk, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg — said in a statement: “We remain committed to providing essential health products to those in need in Ukraine, Russia, and the region, in compliance with current sanctions and while adapting to the rapidly changing situation on the ground.”

The decisions by so-called “Big Pharma” to remain in Russia have been heavily criticized.

Pharmaceutical companies that say they must continue to manufacture drugs in Russia for humanitarian reasons are “being misguided at best, cynical in the medium case, and outright deplorably misleading and deceptive,” said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor at the Yale School of Management. He noted that banks and technology companies also provide essential services, but they are abandoning Russia.

The situation has led some to question what effect cutting Russia off from international economies will actually have.

The value of the ruble, Russia’s currency, has already plummeted, hurting virtually every average Russian citizen. But it’s unlikely that Putin and the country’s other ultrarich oligarchs would go hungry.

World powers have not backed down from looking to cripple Russia’s economy, in the hope that Putin will give up on warmongering without further escalating the conflict.

Sonnenfeld said that the international community needs to punish Russia, partially in the hope of getting the Russian people to turn on the Kremlin.

“Russians are put in a tragic position of unearned suffering. If we continue to make life palatable for them, then we are continuing to support the regime,” Sonnenfeld said. “These drug companies will be seen as complicit with the most vicious operation on the planet. Instead of protecting life, they are going to be seen as destroying life.”

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on CBS that the drugmaker is not going to make further investments in Russia, but that it will not cut ties there.

Other big American businesses not connected to medical supplies are still operating in Russia.

The Associated Press reported Friday “Burger King restaurants are open, Eli Lilly is supplying drugs, and PepsiCo is selling milk and baby food, but no more soda.” Papa John’s announced it would be shutting down operations in Russia, but an American franchisee who operates more than 190 Papa John’s locations in the country is staying open, The New York Times reported Monday.

Johnson Controls raising money for Ukrainians

Johnson Controls, based in Milwaukee, also condemned the actions ordered by Putin.

In a post two weeks ago on LinkedIn, Johnson Controls Chair and CEO George Oliver wrote: “This unthinkable situation is a momentous turning point, not just for Europe, but the world. Countries and world leaders are coming together, showing solidarity and support for Ukraine ... We (Johnson Controls) remain committed to leading with integrity and doing the right thing with respect, unwavering morals, and humanity. We believe in non-violent ways to address differences and our desire is for peace, stability and safety for Ukraine and its people.

“The safety and security of all our colleagues in Ukraine, and neighboring countries, remains our highest priority.”

Last week, Oliver posted again to LinkedIn, saying that the company had achieved a record level of charitable donations from employees, matched by the company. “Building on the strong foundation of our employees’ generosity and our dollar-for-dollar match, Johnson Controls will donate $250,000 to assist critical humanitarian relief efforts on the ground in Ukraine.”

In that post, Oliver announced Johnson Controls was “suspending our business in Russia.”

The Associated Press and Sarah Varney of Kaiser Health News contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.