Some plan to continue streaming public meetings even after pandemic

The City of Racine, which has been streaming its virtual meetings on Facebook during the pandemic, has plans to continue doing so, as well as to reintroduce the public access channel, BelleTV (formerly CAR25), where it previously broadcast its meetings.

“Adding streaming live to Facebook during the last year has continued to increase viewing numbers, which is a good thing and means more residents are able to watch our meetings,” said City Clerk Tara Coolidge.

BelleTV has been off the air since December 2019 due to equipment failure.

In January 2020 the Racine City Council approved a $115,000 purchase to replace the failed BelleTV equipment and to install it. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the city shifted to all-virtual meetings, using Zoom. The city is still hosting Zoom meetings and streams those meetings on Facebook.

The new BelleTV equipment has been purchased and installed and a sort of control room for the system is set up in the room next to the City Council chambers. The last step is for the city to work with Spectrum and AT&T to ensure the channel is active for broadcast. According to city spokesman Shannon Powell, it could take up to 90 days for spectrum to reactivate the channel.