Some plan to continue streaming public meetings even after pandemic

RACINE — Virtual broadcast of government meetings started out of necessity during the pandemic. These broadcasts have become a way to reach more citizens than those who would typically attend public meetings in-person and they’re something that some government entities plan to continue post-pandemic.
“Even before the pandemic, Racine County was exploring options to stream the County Board and various other meetings to Facebook and their YouTube channel, as part of a goal to increase transparency and accessibility for residents,” said M.T. Boyle, Racine County’s senior manager of special projects. “Social media and other streaming platforms allow the community to engage with their government in ways that weren’t available years ago, and we want to take full advantage. We also welcome public comment by phone, mail, and email, as well as in-person (following all safety protocols) and via our virtual platform.”
The Racine County Board began using a virtual meeting platform last year, Boyle said in an email, so that Board Supervisors could continue their duties and so that the public could participate and watch. The county uses Webex to conduct its virtual meetings and also streams them live on Facebook.
Boyle said the county plans to continue to stream County Board, committee and various community meetings online even after the pandemic.
“The pandemic has changed us and the ways we do business in fundamental ways,” said Racine County Board Chairman Thomas Roanhouse. “Although technology can be challenging, I’m proud of the willingness of the County Board, Racine County, and our residents to shift to the new reality and always keep at the forefront the importance of the voice of our residents.”
The City of Racine, which has been streaming its virtual meetings on Facebook during the pandemic, has plans to continue doing so, as well as to reintroduce the public access channel, BelleTV (formerly CAR25), where it previously broadcast its meetings.
“Adding streaming live to Facebook during the last year has continued to increase viewing numbers, which is a good thing and means more residents are able to watch our meetings,” said City Clerk Tara Coolidge.
BelleTV has been off the air since December 2019 due to equipment failure.
In January 2020 the Racine City Council approved a $115,000 purchase to replace the failed BelleTV equipment and to install it. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the city shifted to all-virtual meetings, using Zoom. The city is still hosting Zoom meetings and streams those meetings on Facebook.
The new BelleTV equipment has been purchased and installed and a sort of control room for the system is set up in the room next to the City Council chambers. The last step is for the city to work with Spectrum and AT&T to ensure the channel is active for broadcast. According to city spokesman Shannon Powell, it could take up to 90 days for spectrum to reactivate the channel.
Once the channels are activated, the city will be able to broadcast its Zoom meetings on the public access channel and on Facebook. After the city returns to in-person meetings, the city will continue to broadcast meetings on the channel and Facebook. While the city previously only broadcast City Council and Committee of the Whole meetings on BelleTV, it began streaming committee meetings on Facebook during the pandemic and will continue to do so on Facebook as well as BelleTV once the channel is up and running.
“Moving to virtual meetings enabled us to very easily stream City meetings to Facebook, which greatly increased ease of access to our meetings,” said the city’s interim Management Information Systems Director Megan Dudzik. “We can now reach a broader audience that’s not limited to in-person attendance, or requiring people to find the live stream on the City’s website, or have cable subscriptions to Spectrum or U-Verse. This also allowed us to stream meetings that were not previously viewable on Car25/Belle TV channel, such as the Council’s standing committee meetings. With the upgraded equipment for Car25/BelleTV channel, we will be able to maintain and enhance live streaming moving forward.”
Citizens do not need a Facebook account to livestream its meetings. They only need an internet connection. Since the city’s is a public page, citizens can go to facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI and view meetings without logging in.
Near the start of the pandemic Racine Unified School District began offering public access to its School Board meetings via a teleconference line and then switched to streaming Zoom meetings several months later. The district is exploring options for continuing to provide live streams of meetings once the pandemic has passed, said district spokeswoman Stacy Tapp.
“It will take an investment,” Tapp said.
The existing board room camera is not capable of streaming the meetings like the district is currently doing with its Zoom meetings.