Some people in Racine got a "critical incident" alert on their phones Friday. Others didn't. Why?

Useful tools

The Racine County Office of Emergency Management is the county’s alerting authority, but these alerts can be issued on behalf of any public safety authority, such as a sheriff’s office, or police and fire departments.

Many residents are probably familiar with the notifications they receive on their phones for AMBER alerts or severe weather warnings. These are also Wireless Emergency Alerts and are more typical, said Alex Freeman, deputy emergency management coordinator for Racine County.

There is no need for the public to register in order to receive Wireless Emergency Alerts; however, users can sign up for supplemental weather alerts and public alerts in Racine County through CodeRed’s online portal: public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/42B2D9DB5844

More information on the CodeRed system is available from the City of Racine at cityofracine.org/coderedalerts

As fewer and fewer households have landlines, mobile alerting has become increasingly important.

PBS has a tool for viewing current and past alerts, including their intended alert radiuses: warn.pbs.org, which could be useful for the public to confirm if they are impacted, or for the media to verify information.

Additional information on wireless alerts can be found on the FCC’s website: fcc.gov/consumers/guides/wireless-emergency-alerts-wea

More information on IPAWS is available from the Federal Emergency Management Agency at bit.ly/37uaxAs

