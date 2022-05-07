 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some people in Racine got a "critical incident" alert on their phones Friday. Others didn't. Why?

Critical incident alert

This critical incident alert popped up on cellphones around the Racine area Friday morning. At around 2 p.m. Friday, a similar "all clear" alert was issued.

 Dee Hölzel

The emergency alerts issued Friday by the Racine County Sheriff's Office — notifying residents with smartphones of a critical incident on Byrd Avenue, which concluded after a five-hour standoff ended with the arrest of a suspect accused of parole violation — raised a lot of questions.

The emergency alert came with a notification for people in the area to shelter-in-place and to avoid the area if possible. It was important information to have, but not everyone in the area received the notification while others who were quite far away did receive the alert. Among a few Journal Times staff members who were in the office Friday, two Caledonia residents didn't get notifications, while one Caledonia resident did, and another employee who lives on the north side but was in Kenosha for the day did get a notification.

The reason why is, essentially, cell towers are not perfectly accurate. Not yet at least.

Alex Freeman, deputy emergency management coordinator for Racine County, explained the complexities of targeting an area for emergency alerts.

The alerts, Freeman explained, are known as Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs), which are part of the nation’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS).

“Typically, alerting authorities send an alert to a specific geographic area that is impacted,” he said via email. “This is known as 'geotargeting' or 'geofencing.'"

However, cellular providers are not able to match these boundaries exactly, he continued.

To ensure that no cellphones miss the alerts, cellular carriers must err on the side of caution and sometimes over-alert.

This can result in whole cell-sectors or cell-tower areas being alerted despite the alert being designated for a smaller area, Freeman explained. That's how someone in Kenosha might have gotten the alert while others in Downtown Racine didn't.

As cell technology improves, this over-alerting is also being improved. Some of the newest cellphones automatically filter out alerts that the subscriber is not impacted by, he said.

Federal Trade Commission

According to the FCC, mobile providers participate in the WEA program voluntarily through a public/private partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the FCC and the wireless industry in order to enhance public safety.

People do not have to sign up for the service, which is free to those with WEA-capable devices and if the wireless carrier participates in the program.

In order to receive a WEA alert, the phone must be WEA-capable, switched on, and in the vicinity of and receiving service from a cell tower of a wireless carrier that participates in WEA.

Some participating carriers may offer WEA on some, but not all, of their mobile devices, according to the FCC. Consumers can check with their wireless carriers to find out if their cellphone is WEA-capable.

According to the FCC, some wireless carriers do offer a way to block the alerts in case of threats to safety and/or AMBER alerts.

However, they cannot block emergency alerts issued by the president of the United States due to language in the WARN (Warning, Alert and Response Network) Act.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

