Some local stores offering special elderly-only shopping hours

“If it was stressful for us, I couldn’t imagine what it would be like for someone who was older,” he said. “We try help everybody the best that we can.”

Another Racine resident, Michelle Tobler, said she would be willing to shop on behalf of those who need it too. She wants to prevent them from having “to be going without” during this crisis.

“My dad is elderly … I know what it’s like if they’re not able to shop for themselves,” Tobler said. “I will help any elderly I can.”

Stay wary

Still, local law enforcement officials advised caution regarding payments to these services.

Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke recommended seniors reach out to Aging & Disability Resource Center of Racine County first if they need help with anything. That county-run organization can be reached out 262-833-8777 or 14200 Washington Ave.

Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matthew Soens added in an email: “Certainly everyone should be alert for anyone claiming they have COVID-19 vaccinations and request a credit card number over the phone or online.”

