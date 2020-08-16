Some local schools to begin classes this week; what are their plans?

Union Grove Elementary

Union Grove Elementary will offer in-person learning five days per week with a virtual option for families who want it. Face coverings will be required when social distancing is not possible. Classes are set to begin on Sept. 1.

Yorkville

Yorkville Elementary School will be opening with a hybrid learning model. Students in grades 6 through 8 will receive in person-instruction Mondays and remote learning Tuesday through Friday. Students in 4K through fifth grade will not attend schools on Mondays, but will be receiving in-class instruction Tuesday through Friday. Masks will be required. Classes are set to begin on Sept. 1.

Washington-Caldwell

The Washington-Caldwell School District in Tichigan will be starting the school year with a five-day, in-person schedule as health conditions allow. In addition, the district will offer virtual learning for students who may not be able to attend in-person learning due to pre-existing health conditions and for families choosing to keep their children at home at this time. Classes begin Sept. 1.

Waterford area