Some local schools to begin classes next week. What are their plans?

RACINE COUNTY — The Burlington Area School District is set to begin what is sure to be an unusual school year on Monday. Burlington, like other districts in the county, will be using a hybrid of in-person and remote instruction.
Burlington students in grades six and below are set to attend school five days per week, with students spread out over elementary and middle schools. Grades seven and up will have an A/B day schedule and will attend Burlington High School. Facial coverings are required when students are learning in person.
Following is what local school reopening plans The Journal Times knew about as of Friday.
The Prairie School
Students at The Prairie School will head back to classes on campus this Tuesday. Students will be required to wear masks and will be expected to maintain social distancing and wash their hands often. Students who wish to learn from home can do so via video, but there will separate remote learning system since very few Prairie students plan to stay home.
Racine Lutheran High School
Racine Lutheran High School students will head back to classes Tuesday. The school is implementing what it calls a "4-1" schedule with in-person lessons Monday through Thursday and a remote learning day on Fridays. Students will be required to wear face masks.
Reopening information for east-end Lutheran elementary schools had not been obtained by press time. But Concordia Lutheran in Sturtevant is planning for classes to resume on Aug. 26.
Catholic Central High School
Catholic Central High School in Burlington plans a full reopening on Tuesday with precautions in place.
Racine Unified Schools
Racine Unified plans begin the school year with 100% remote learning. Students are set to receive either Chromebooks or tablets from the district to do their lessons from home, and those who need internet access can get a hotspot from the district. Remote learning will take place at least through the first quarter, which ends Nov. 6. The district has said it will release its plan for the second quarter by Oct. 19.
Siena Catholic Schools
Siena Catholic Schools which oversees St. Catherine's High School, along with five local K-8 schools, will begin bringing students back into classrooms next week on Aug. 25. Siena is offering both in-person and virtual learning options to its families. Masks will be required for students and staff.
EverGreen Academy
EverGreen Academy, a voucher school with campuses in Elmwood Park and Mount Pleasant will offer both in-person learning five days per week and as well as a virtual option. Face masks will be required for students and teachers. Classes for middle school students are set to begin Aug. 31, with elementary students starting Sept. 1.
Kansasville Grade School
The Kansasville Grade School Board voted in favor of returning to school full-time in the fall. Classes are set to begin Sept. 1
Muskego-Norway School District
Muskego-Norway, which serves the Wind Lake area, is planning to provide families with the option to either attend school in person full-time or allow them to attend virtually, if they choose to do so. The district is also looking at a hybrid option, or completely virtual option if coronavirus conditions make it necessary. The first day of school is set for Sept. 3.
Raymond Elementary School
Raymond Elementary School plans to start the year Sept. 1 using a hybrid model of in-person and virtual instruction with elementary students attending in-person Monday through Thursday and virtually on Friday and middle school students attending virtually Monday through Thursday and in-person on Friday. All students can choose a virtual-only option. Face masks will be required.
The district is planning staggered start dates, with middle school students coming back to the building Sept. 1 and younger students returning the next week. Start dates for elementary students will be split between Sept. 8 and Sept. 9.
Union Grove High School
Union Grove High School Officials initially recommended to the School Board a full return to in-person learning Sept. 1 but have since changed course and have recommended a hybrid model, with students split in half, attending on alternating days to allow for greater distancing. The School Board is set to make a decision Tuesday. Face masks will be required for in-person learners.
Union Grove Elementary School
Union Grove Elementary will offer in-person learning five days per week with a virtual option for families who want it. Face coverings will be required when social distancing is not possible. Classes are set to begin on Sept. 1.
Yorkville Elementary School
Yorkville Elementary School will be opening with a hybrid learning model. Students in grades 6 through 8 will receive in person-instruction Mondays and remote learning Tuesday through Friday. Students in 4K through fifth grade will not attend schools on Mondays, but will be receiving in-class instruction Tuesday through Friday. Masks will be required. Classes are set to begin on Sept. 1.
Washington-Caldwell
The Washington-Caldwell School District in Tichigan will be starting the school year with a five-day, in-person schedule as health conditions allow. In addition, the district will offer virtual learning for students who may not be able to attend in-person learning due to pre-existing health conditions and for families choosing to keep their children at home at this time. Classes begin Sept. 1.
Waterford area
Information on reopening plans could not be obtained on Friday for some districts as this article was being prepared. As of this point, though, the North Cape Elementary and Drought Elementary districts, which both serve parts of Norway and Raymond, were looking to start school on Sept. 1. The Waterford Graded School District, which has three elementary buildings and a middle school, is opening on Sept. 8. Waterford High School is set to open on Sept.1.
West-end parochial schools
Union Grove Christian School is planning a traditional opening on Monday with a few changes. UGCS is planning to implement a COVID-19 Task Force Team, which will meet regularly to “keep a pulse on the ever-changing conditions and new ways we will conduct this school year.”
While The Journal Times did not have reopening information as of Friday, Burlington Catholic Schools, which educates elementary students, is scheduled to begin classes on Thursday.
St. John’s Lutheran School in Burlington will also begin school with students in the classroom on Aug. 25 and will be completing temperature checks twice a day for students and staff.
