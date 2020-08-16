Some local schools to begin classes next week. What are their plans?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — The Burlington Area School District is set to begin what is sure to be an unusual school year on Monday. Burlington, like other districts in the county, will be using a hybrid of in-person and remote instruction.

Burlington students in grades six and below are set to attend school five days per week, with students spread out over elementary and middle schools. Grades seven and up will have an A/B day schedule and will attend Burlington High School. Facial coverings are required when students are learning in person.

Following is what local school reopening plans The Journal Times knew about as of Friday.

The Prairie School

Students at The Prairie School will head back to classes on campus this Tuesday. Students will be required to wear masks and will be expected to maintain social distancing and wash their hands often. Students who wish to learn from home can do so via video, but there will separate remote learning system since very few Prairie students plan to stay home.

Racine Lutheran High School