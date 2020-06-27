Some local parents ready for a return to school, others fearful

RACINE — Plans for the upcoming school year are still a question mark for most districts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some parents are wondering how they’ll manage if students do not return to in-person classes, five days a week. Others feel it’s unsafe to send their kids back to school buildings at all right now.
Do you feel safe having schools reopen fully this fall?
Andrew Plocinski has two middle school children who attend Mitchell K-8 and a child who attends Park High School.
Plocinski is concerned that if Racine Unified goes with a hybrid learning model with some virtual learning time and some in-person lessons, his children will be assigned to attend classes on different days.
“If their days don’t line up I won’t have a babysitter for them since the high schooler watches them,” Plocinski said of his middle-schoolers.
The hybrid model is one of three options the Racine Unified School District is looking at for the fall. The other two are:
- 100% in-person learning with safety precautions based on local health department and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in place.
- 100% virtual learning with kids participating in classes and completing work from home.
- There are several options under the hybrid model, with the potential of one group of students to attend in person on Mondays and Tuesdays, another group to attend Thursdays and Fridays and virtual learning on the days students aren’t in classrooms.
This model would provide for better social distancing than having all students together at once, and buildings could be disinfected midweek.
Another option is spreading out elementary students among elementary, middle and high school buildings for social-distancing purposes and continuing online learning for older students. This option would keep parents of young children from having to deal with child-care issues.
Both of Missi Gray’s children attended Giese Elementary in the 2019-20 school year, but in the fall her sixth-grader is set to go to Starbuck Middle School and her second-grader will be at Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary.
“I personally don’t feel safe with them returning full time in the fall ... and even part time scares me,” Gray said. “My two both have asthma, and while they are young and likely to survive it, there is so much unknown about the long-term effects should they get seriously ill.”
Gray said she wasn’t sure how her family would manage with the kids at home, as both parents in her family have to work to keep them afloat. When schools were closed this spring due to COVID-19, Gray was able to work from home, but said she is not sure how long she’ll be able to continue doing that.
With a work schedule from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Gray said it proved difficult to make her children focus on schoolwork after they had been playing all day while she was working. But at this point she still plans to keep her kids at home this fall.
“If we must go virtual, I hope that it includes ‘live’ class settings during the day in order to build in some routine/schedule for all of our sake,” Gray said.
Ashley Totes has a daughter going into 5K at Gifford K-8 and a son who will be a freshman at Walden III. She hopes that schools go for full in-person lessons in the fall.
“I feel very comfortable sending my kids back to school full time,” Totes said. “I believe the schools will accommodate the social distancing, hand sanitizers, check temperatures and if you’re sick just stay home.”
She added that it’s difficult for working parents to find the time to help their children with schoolwork and that will continue to be a challenge if kids do not go back full time.
Erin Joslin, who this fall will have a junior at The REAL School, and an eighth grader and a kindergartner at Gifford K-8, hopes that parents will have the option to choose virtual learning even if school buildings reopen.
“I think parents should have the choice and not be forced into sending their kids if they aren’t comfortable doing so,” Joslin said.
Anita Swenson, who has twin girls going into the fourth grade at Fratt Elementary, agrees with Joslin. One of Swenson’s daughters has asthma, reactive airway disease, allergies and a heart murmur.
She would like the option to keep her daughter home and to do some sort of virtual learning in the fall, but knows it would benefit many students to return to in-person lessons. She said her girls love school.
“I think parents should be given choice, so kids that don’t have compromised immune systems can still go,” Swenson said.
If one or both of her daughters end up learning virtually, Swenson plans for their grandmother to watch them while she is at work. Swenson works in health care, so she doesn’t have the option to work from home.
