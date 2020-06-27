Some local parents ready for a return to school, others fearful

This model would provide for better social distancing than having all students together at once, and buildings could be disinfected midweek.

Another option is spreading out elementary students among elementary, middle and high school buildings for social-distancing purposes and continuing online learning for older students. This option would keep parents of young children from having to deal with child-care issues.

Both of Missi Gray’s children attended Giese Elementary in the 2019-20 school year, but in the fall her sixth-grader is set to go to Starbuck Middle School and her second-grader will be at Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary.

“I personally don’t feel safe with them returning full time in the fall ... and even part time scares me,” Gray said. “My two both have asthma, and while they are young and likely to survive it, there is so much unknown about the long-term effects should they get seriously ill.”

Gray said she wasn’t sure how her family would manage with the kids at home, as both parents in her family have to work to keep them afloat. When schools were closed this spring due to COVID-19, Gray was able to work from home, but said she is not sure how long she’ll be able to continue doing that.