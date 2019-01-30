Try 1 month for 99¢
Journal Times newspaper box in winter

Paper box shown in January. It's important for readers to clear a path for their newspaper carriers. 

Due to the extreme, near-record low temperatures, some Journal Times carriers may not be able to make their deliveries Thursday.

We apologize for this inconvenience and remind you that you can view our paper online at Journaltimes.com.

All missed papers should be able to be delivered the next day.

