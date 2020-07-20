Some fear requiring masks will hurt Racine businesses, put enforcers in danger, may be 'a violation of rights'

The ordinance, according to the current proposal, wouldn’t be able to go into effect until Monday, July 27, but it is set to be voted on by the Executive Committee and then the City Council on Tuesday, July 21.

The proposal only said that the city attorney could revoke businesses’ respective licenses if they ignore the ordinance, if the ordinance is passed, a concept that Perez felt was “a grab for power” by the mayor. Perez said it reminded him of Communist-controlled Cuba, where he was born but left as a child with his mother; he grew up in Miami.

“I think that it’s just wrong. I think it’s a violation of rights,” Perez said of requiring masks in Racine.

Online discourse

Initial responses to the proposal on social media have been mixed.