Some fear requiring masks will hurt Racine businesses, put enforcers in danger, may be 'a violation of rights'

RACINE — Staff members at Kortendick Ace Hardware, located less than 1,000 feet south of Racine's northern border on Douglas Avenue, are already wearing masks on the store floor.
Transparent plastic barriers near registers separate staff from customers, who are encouraged to but not required to wear face coverings. That would be the only thing to change if the City Council approves an ordinance crafted by Mayor Cory Mason’s office, which would require masks to be worn in public spaces and many businesses in the City of Racine starting Monday.
It's a similar sight at businesses across the city and statewide: employees usually are masked, some customers wear masks and some don't, with few businesses choosing to require masks for everyone.
At Dimple's Fine Imports on Main Street, masks aren't required for customers or staff, but staff has masks handy for when they are in close proximity with mask-wearing customers, said co-owner Denis Navratil. Should the city start requiring masks for everyone, Navratil doesn't look forward to being thrust into a "law enforcement position" where he will be legally required to tell people to cover their faces.
“I’m put in a position of enforcing laws. That’s not what I’m meant to do. I’m a retailer," he said.
The mayor's proposed ordinance details fines for those who don't follow the ordinance and that businesses that ignore the order could lose their license, but does not detail who or what governmental entity would actually carry out enforcement.
Navratil added that some shoppers might just end up spending money in nearby communities like Mount Pleasant and Caledonia to avoid wearing a mask, further hurting businesses in the city.
“If they don’t want to wear a mask, they’ll just depart Racine," Navratil said.
The mask requirement proposal is set to be voted on Tuesday evening by the City Council. If approved, Racine would join the state's two biggest metros (Milwaukee and Madison) in requiring masks in public places. The mayor of Green Bay, the state's third-most populous city, has also proposed a requirement. Similar orders are scattered throughout the states including in Illinois, Michigan and Kansas. A couple countries (including France and the United Kingdom) have countrywide face-covering requirements.
The novel coronavirus, which spreads primarily through person-to-person contact, has killed 859 Wisconsinites and more than 140,000 Americans as of Tuesday, according to government data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues recommending all Americans who can wear masks to wear masks while out and about.
Alderman weighs in
Within minutes of the mayor's office announcing the already drafted ordinance, members of the Racine community began voicing both support and dissent for the idea.
Alderman Henry Perez, who has repeatedly raised constitutional concerns about orders and ordinances restricting citizens and businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is again opposed to the proposal coming from the mayor.
For one, he said that most businesses he’s been to in recent weeks have been following social distancing guidelines by erecting transparent barriers and having employees wear masks.
“They (most businesses) are taking precautions to keep their businesses afloat,” Perez said. “The businesses are already hurting.”
He also questioned how the ordinance would be enforced, considering the ordinance proposal released Monday listed no form of enforcement for the proposed fines. In a text, City Spokesman Shannon Powell said that the details regarding enforcement would be discussed at Tuesday’s Executive Committee meeting.
The ordinance, according to the current proposal, wouldn’t be able to go into effect until Monday, July 27, but it is set to be voted on by the Executive Committee and then the City Council on Tuesday, July 21.
The proposal only said that the city attorney could revoke businesses’ respective licenses if they ignore the ordinance, if the ordinance is passed, a concept that Perez felt was “a grab for power” by the mayor. Perez said it reminded him of Communist-controlled Cuba, where he was born but left as a child with his mother; he grew up in Miami.
“I think that it’s just wrong. I think it’s a violation of rights,” Perez said of requiring masks in Racine.
Online discourse
Initial responses to the proposal on social media have been mixed.
A woman, whose profile photo shows herself posing with four kids, praised the ordinance for its aggressiveness in trying to contain the virus while allowing businesses to limitedly remain open. “Thank you for helping to protect me, my kids and family from contracting a highly contagious deadly disease. I know what precautions I take but at least this will keep other people’s spit inside their face covering and away from me,” she wrote. That comment received about 20 positive reactions in two hours.
Another man commented on the same post, with his comment getting 38 likes in 2.5 hours: “Nope. Not the government's job. If stores want to that's on them but the government needs to back off.”
County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said last week that he has no plans to try to create a countywide requirement.
Proposed ordinance details
According to a draft of the ordinance, if passed, it would require face coverings to be worn over the nose and mouth by everyone in an indoor or outdoor “public space.”
Face coverings would also be required inside businesses at certain times, including when:
- “Employees are working in any space visited by customers or members of the public, regardless of whether customers or members of the public are present at the time.”
- Employees are working “in any space where food is prepared,”
- And when employees “are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance except for infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity” within a workplace.
Face coverings are not required in certain situations, including:
- Children 4 years old or younger.
- The short list of people who the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance says don’t need to wear mask because of “a medical condition, mental health condition, developmental disability, or are otherwise covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act” and those who have chronic upper-respiratory conditions.
- People who are hearing-impaired and those who communicate with someone else who is hearing impaired “where the ability to view a person’s mouth is essential for communication.”
- When someone is seated at a restaurant or similar establishment while they are eating/drinking.
- Those “whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering.”
- Persons for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by workforce safety guidelines and regulations.
- Persons obtaining a service related to the nose, mouth or face where temporary removal is necessary.
- When law enforcement deems it necessary to verify a person’s identity.
- While exclusively with members of your family or household.
- “Persons present in government facilities closed to the public, institutions of higher education, public and private kindergarten, through twelfth grade schools, and licensed childcare or youth facilities that are following Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation or Wisconsin Department of Children and Families guidelines as applicable.”
The ordinance includes public transportation, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles, such as those operated by Lyft and Uber.
Face coverings include, but are not limited to, bandannas, medical masks, cloth masks, scarves, and gaiters, provided that they are worn such that they securely cover the person’s nose and mouth.
Under the ordinance, businesses are allowed to refuse service to any person who doesn’t wear a mask when otherwise required to.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.