RACINE COUNTY — The City and Town of Burlington and villages of Caledonia and Mount Pleasant are among Racine County municipalities that are changing their Trick or Treat hours because of Thursday’s snowfall.
Caledonia is postponing Trick or Treat for Thursday because of the weather and rescheduling it for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens announced, "Due to the inclement weather and related safety concerns, the Village of Mount Pleasant is cancelling trick or treating for tonight." It has been rescheduled for 5-7 p.m. Saturday.
The City and Town of Burlington have moved Trick or Treat to 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
As of about 2:15 p.m. Thursday, the City of Racine had not changed its Trick or Treat hours which were set for 5-7:30 p.m. that day. The Village of North Bay follows the city's hours.
Waterford’s door-to-door Trick or Treat is not cancelled, but the village is offering another option for those who don’t want to be outside.
The Village of Waterford announced Thursday morning that Trick or Treat is still happening, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. — indoors.
“Come join us at the Waterford Fire Department Station No. 2 (819 Mohr Ave.) from 5:30-7:30 as we host a Halloween Carnival,” village officials said in an email. “We will be showing the ‘Nightmare Before Christmas,’ and there will be candy and games for all.”
The villages of Sturtevant and Elmwood Park are among those that have confirmed their Trick or Treat hours are unchanged:
Sturtevant - 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31;
Elmwood Park - 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
The Town of Yorkville's hours are unchanged: 5:30-7:30 p.m Oct. 31, and the Village of Wind Point is keeping Trick or Treat at 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
The Town of Waterford is keeping Trick or Treat at 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
The Town of Norway and Wind Lake are also keeping their hours the same: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Town of Dover's hours are also unchanged: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
The City of Kenosha and Village of Somers both kept Trick or Treat as planned, 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
Heavy snow wrapping up
Taylor Patterson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sullivan estimated the heavy snowfall should wrap up around 2 p.m. and that the storm will move on around 3-3:30 p.m.
Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, the region received less than 1/2 inch of rain, which then shifted into about 1½ to 2 inches of snow. With the heavier snowfall, Patterson estimated the area will receive around 2 to 4 inches of snow total on Thursday, with the lake shore receiving about 1 inch less.
Patterson predicted that once the storm moves on, the sky will clear up in time for Trick or Treat. While children may not have to go out in snowfall, the temperature is expected to drop to about 20 to 22 degrees Fahrenheit near the lake and down to 18 to 19 degrees farther west.
The Journal Times will update this as more information becomes available.
This is insane. It is a danger to the children who are going out getting wet cold freezing snow slush. This is just insane to have it today
Really? Just reschedule it for all involved. Indoors is stupid!
